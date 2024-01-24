Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 remains an excellent option for Mac fans and right now you can get the ultra-portable laptop in excellent condition for a super low price.

The refurbishment specialists at Hoxton Macs will flog you a 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) in excellent condition for just £945 in the classic Space Grey hue.

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) for under £1000 The 2022 MacBook Pro M3 has a 13-inch display. This refurbished model comes in “Excellent” condition with a great warranty and is available for £945. That’s more than £400 off the original asking price Hoxton Macs

Save £400

Now £945 View Deal

Considering Apple charged £1,349 for this model brand new, then you’re saving more than £400 if you’re happy to have a laptop that isn’t brand new out of the box. You’ll get 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and an 8-core GPU as part of the M2 array.

Hoxton describes the “Excellent” grade as “the highest quality, made affordable”. It ways the laptop will be in “very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

With the purchase you get a warranty covering “any hardware issues with the device and its accessories,” and free battery replacements if there are service or replacement warnings within that one year. The retailer is a reputable dealer of refurbished Apple products and has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews.

This offer is the 2022 M2 model, which Apple no longer sells, rather than the M3 model that came out towards the back end of 2023.

We absolutely love this 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 and its 13.3-inch Liquid Retina LED display and 720p FaceTime HD camera. It features Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 4, USB 3.2 and 3.5 audio jack setup. There’s also a full-size keyboard and 20 hours of battery life.