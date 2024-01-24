Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 remains an excellent option for Mac fans and right now you can get the ultra-portable laptop in excellent condition for a super low price.

The refurbishment specialists at Hoxton Macs will flog you a 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022) in excellent condition for just £945 in the classic Space Grey hue.

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) for under £1000

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) for under £1000

The 2022 MacBook Pro M3 has a 13-inch display. This refurbished model comes in “Excellent” condition with a great warranty and is available for £945. That’s more than £400 off the original asking price

  • Hoxton Macs
  • Save £400
  • Now £945
View Deal

Considering Apple charged £1,349 for this model brand new, then you’re saving more than £400 if you’re happy to have a laptop that isn’t brand new out of the box. You’ll get 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and an 8-core GPU as part of the M2 array.

Hoxton describes the “Excellent” grade as “the highest quality, made affordable”. It ways the laptop will be in “very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

With the purchase you get a warranty covering “any hardware issues with the device and its accessories,” and free battery replacements if there are service or replacement warnings within that one year. The retailer is a reputable dealer of refurbished Apple products and has a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews.

This offer is the 2022 M2 model, which Apple no longer sells, rather than the M3 model that came out towards the back end of 2023.

We absolutely love this 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 and its 13.3-inch Liquid Retina LED display and 720p FaceTime HD camera. It features Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 4, USB 3.2 and 3.5 audio jack setup. There’s also a full-size keyboard and 20 hours of battery life.

You might like…

Best MacBook 2024: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Best MacBook 2024: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 5 months ago
13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Everything you need to know

13-inch MacBook Pro M2: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 years ago
Best MacBook Air alternatives: 5 Windows and ChromeOS laptops you’ll love

Best MacBook Air alternatives: 5 Windows and ChromeOS laptops you’ll love

Hannah Davies 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words