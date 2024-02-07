Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth just fell to £34.99 on PS5

Sega’s brilliant Like a Dragon series continued its hot streak with the recent Infinite Wealth release. And, because we certainly don’t have infinite wealth, we were delighted to spot a chance to save a few bucks on this game.

365Games is selling Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on PS5 for just £34.99. That’s a £15 saving on the £49.99 RRP of this excellent new instalment of the long-running Far-East franchise. if you scroll to the bottom of the product page, you’ll see the Xbox Series S/X version is also on sale for the same price.

  • 365 Games
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £34.99
The Action RPG was only released in late January, as the direct sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and so far gamers and critics are impressed. IGN gave it 9/10, for example, while there’s a Megacritic score of 89 from 87 critic reviews. 210 gamers give it an average score of 8.5/10.

Interestingly, the game pushes beyond the confines of the Land of the Rising Sun with the criminal element heading half the way across the Pacific Ocean to wreak havoc on Hawaii. The setting looks sensational and the turn-based combat system introduced with Yakuza: Like A Dragon has been refined for a more enjoyable experience.

IGN’s review called the game “amazing” and concluded: “Sprawling, enthralling, and packed with dynamic brawling, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth isn’t just the best turn-based Like a Dragon game, it’s one of the greatest games in the entire series.”

You can see the story trailer, featuring the legendary Danny Trejo as Dwight Medndez, below.

