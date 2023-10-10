LG’s gaming monitor just got a tasty discount for Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days has already started and it brought along an unmissable discount on this LG UltraGear gaming monitor.

It’s day one of Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve already managed to come across an unmissable discount on a piece of seriously good gaming gear. Amazon has brought the price of the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F gaming monitor down from £149.99 to just £99.99, making this the perfect time to upgrade your gaming experience.

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig thanks to day one of Prime Big Deal Days.

Was £149.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

This monitor has a large 24-inch display with a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, ensuring a crisp and detailed experience when streaming video content or playing triple-A games. This is complemented by the 165Hz refresh rate, which should deter screen tearing and provide a smooth and fluid gaming experience.

The ultra-fast 1ms response time will also help to reduce ghosting, providing a fast response time overall. This can make all the difference between life and death during a competitive online match, making the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F a great pick for serious players.

Since this monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, you will be able to enjoy seamless movement and high resolutions, no matter what graphics card you’re currently using.

Overall, we haven’t seen the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F gaming monitor drop this low in a very long time. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for the whole period of Prime Big Deal Days, so you may want to jump on this offer now before it’s gone for good.