LG’s gaming monitor just got a tasty discount for Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days has already started and it brought along an unmissable discount on this LG UltraGear gaming monitor.

It’s day one of Prime Big Deal Days and we’ve already managed to come across an unmissable discount on a piece of seriously good gaming gear. Amazon has brought the price of the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F gaming monitor down from £149.99 to just £99.99, making this the perfect time to upgrade your gaming experience. 

It’s worth noting that to get access to all of these juicy discounts, you will need to make sure you have an Amazon Prime account. Just click on this link to be signed up for a free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, which you can cancel as soon as you’ve snatched up all the deals you desire. 

Snatch up this fantastic discount on this LG gaming monitor in honour of Prime Big Deal Days

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig thanks to day one of Prime Big Deal Days.

This monitor has a large 24-inch display with a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, ensuring a crisp and detailed experience when streaming video content or playing triple-A games. This is complemented by the 165Hz refresh rate, which should deter screen tearing and provide a smooth and fluid gaming experience.

The ultra-fast 1ms response time will also help to reduce ghosting, providing a fast response time overall. This can make all the difference between life and death during a competitive online match, making the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F a great pick for serious players.

Since this monitor is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, you will be able to enjoy seamless movement and high resolutions, no matter what graphics card you’re currently using.

Overall, we haven’t seen the LG UltraGear 24GQ50F gaming monitor drop this low in a very long time. We can’t guarantee that this deal will last for the whole period of Prime Big Deal Days, so you may want to jump on this offer now before it’s gone for good.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

