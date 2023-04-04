 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jedi Survivor already has a significant price drop

Jon Mundy

One of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has already received a huge price drop even before it has launched.

The game isn’t due to hit shops until April 28, but Hit (the retailer formerly known as Base.com) is currently offering a pre-order price of just £54.85. That’s a £15.14 saving on the £69.99 RRP.

We’ve linked to the PS5 version here, but the Xbox Series X version is available at exactly the same price.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the direct sequel to the much-liked Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which launched back in 2019. We scored that game 4 stars out of 5, calling it a “Quality Jedi sim”. We’d argue that no other Star Wars game has made you feel like a bad-ass Jedi Knight quite as much as this one.

Both games are epic third person action-RPGs with challenging, tactile combat that calls to mind the Souls series – but with Force powers and lightsabers, naturally.

We’re expecting Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to follow its predecessor in offering tough, large-scale cinematic fights, breathtaking traversal sequences, and pulse-raising boss fights.

If the sequel can also iron out some of the original’s obvious flaws, including performance issues and some pacing quirks, we could be looking at one of the best games of the year. We’re already expecting it to be much more visually lavish and expansive, thanks to the fact that it won’t be coming to the older PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The story picks up five years after the events of the first game, with a more seasoned Cal Kestis taking on the Empire during one of the darkest periods for that famous galaxy far far away. We’re looking forward to this one.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

