Huawei Watch 3 Price Drop: HarmonyOS watch now with 20% off

Android users who are looking for a quality smartwatch should need look no further – the Huawei Watch 3 is now £70 cheaper.

There are lots of choices out there if you’re after a smartwatch, but the Huawei Watch 3 is a solid all-rounder in terms of quality, battery and eSIM support.

Sitting as the latest wearable from Huawei, the Watch 3 is a great choice for Android users who want a reliable smartwatch with HarmonyOS being a smooth experience.

This is a pretty significant upgrade from the Huawei Watch 2, as the Watch 3 balances its fitness tracker and smartwatch features with greater finesse, making it a great alternative to most other Wear OS smartwatches.

The watch also has a dual-core processor with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM, ensuring that apps load quickly when you want them to.

iPhone users are also welcome to try the Huawei Watch 3, although it must be said this is definitely a better choice for Android users, as Apple fans will miss out on a few features.

The Huawei Watch 3 also features dual-channel GPS, which the company claims is better than the Apple Watch 6 for accuracy, making it a pretty good choice for those wanting to stay on top of their fitness stats.

And if you’re worried about keeping on top of charging, the Watch 3 offers an ultra-long battery life mode that can last up to 14-days by removing access to a few apps and features.

There’s also the option to reverse charge this watch, meaning you can use compatible Huawei phones to power up your phone if you’re in a hurry.

We bestowed the Huawei Watch 3 with four stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. The verdict reads: “It looks great, has a lovely screen and while HarmonyOS still has some features on the way, it is a very slick operator already.”

At a price that we haven’t yet seen for the Huawei Watch 3, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a premium smartwatch right now.