Amazon Echo Dot Kids Price Drop: £20 off the cutest speakers

You can get yourself, or your kids, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Generation) wireless speaker for just £39.99, with the adorable choice between a tiger and a panda.

We haven’t seen a discount for the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Generation) before, so this is pretty important news. While newer Amazon speakers have come out since, any chance to swipe the Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) is worth jumping at, especially if you’re trying to build up an Alexa-powered smart home.

Don’t be fooled by the sweet designs, this is still an Amazon Echo Dot, and is capable of doing everything that the voice assistant can do.

The main difference here is that this Echo Dot is a little more child friendly. It can understand what children are saying better than its more mature brother the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation), and this comes with parental controls so you have some control over what your kids are listening to.

But there’s nothing stopping you from using this as a normal smart speaker, by downloading the Alexa app and the Amazon Parent Dashboard you would be able to customise the settings to suit your household.

The Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) is also a powerful speaker, with a 1.6-inch forward-facing speaker, it’s plenty loud enough to listen to music and audiobooks.

Over here at Trusted, our very own Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, awarded the Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) four and a half stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

The verdict reads: “A funky overhaul to the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids Panda or Tiger exteriors look fantastic and will appeal to younger kids.”

With £20 knocked off, this quality speaker will be a great fit in any home, with the fun Tiger and Panda options being a pretty good bonus.