Looking for a quality fitness wearable on the cheap? The Fitbit Charge 5 announcement has bought the Fitbit Charge 4 down to just under the £100 sweet spot.

There are a lot of choices out there if you’re looking for a fitness tracker, but if you want a solid all-rounder that’s reliable for most workouts, the Fitbit Charge 4 is an easy recommendation.

Even though there are newer Fitbit devices out there, the Charge 4 is still a great buy as it has helpful features like GPS, sleep tracking and Spotify controls.

Courtesy of a recent update, the Charge 4 now allows users to access blood oxygen readings on the watch face, as well as skin temperature data, both of which are key in understanding your current bill of health.

With all of these features on board, there isn’t much to leave gym-newcomers wanting, instead offering a simple and instructive means of reaching your fitness goals.

Bestowing the device with a high 4.5/5 rating and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, Editor Alastair Stevenson wrote: “Thanks to the addition of GPS connectivity and a SpO2 sensor, the Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker that will meet any entry-level or semi-serious athletes needs.”

You also have the option of customising the straps to make it more your own, there are woven and rubber finishes available, or you can just stick with the black universal strap included in this deal.

Plus, if your workout of choice happens to be swimming, the Charge 4 has water resistance at 50ATM, meaning it’s more than tough enough to withstand a workout in the pool.

At a price that’s a lot more affordable than other GPS-enabled Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Charge 4 is the perfect fitness tracker for anyone on a budget.