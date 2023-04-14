Hogwarts Legacy has just fallen to an unbelievable price

The Harry Potter spin-off game Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest games of the year and now you can get the PS5 version of the game for a record low price.

Right now eBay has the goods for just £38.21 if you use the code APRIL15 at checkout. That’s a massive saving on the £64.99 asking price for the game.

The seller thegamecollectionoutlet has a 99.9% positive feedback rating for 286,385 sales and has already sold more than £1,304 copes of the game. There’s free postage in the UK from a seller in the UK and a promise of quick dispatch. You really can’t say fairer than that right now!

Hogwarts Legacy appears to have survived the controversy behind the game due to its connection to the author of the Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling, who is a divisive figure these days. The gamers who’ve been able to judge the title on its merits (Rowling is not involved) appear to be enjoying the action, which sees you become a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The open world RPG from Warner Brothers and Portkey Games doesn’t include any of the characters we’re familiar with from the Harry Potter series. Mainly because it’s set all the way back in the 1800s. However, you’ll be able to explore delve into the lore of the famous castle to the fullest. You’ll also get to pop into familiar areas like Hogsmeade and explore the mountainous Scottish landscape in a vast and beautiful game map.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we haven’t given the game a full review. However, Hogwarts Legacy has been well received by the majority of critics. IGN’s reviewer, for example, concluded: “In almost every way, this is the Harry Potter RPG I’ve always wanted to play.” It gave the game a 9/10 score.