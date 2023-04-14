This PS5 bundle is almost too good to be true

After years of not being able to get a PS5 console for love nor money, retailers are now competing for your cash and the deals are really starting to heat up.

Right now Very.co.uk is selling a PS5 Disc edition with two awesome games. You can get the console, God of War: Ragnarok and Spider-Man Miles Morales for £499.79. That’s an $84.99 on the standard retail price.

After a few key delays to huge first party games, the PS5 console is really coming into its own now and there’s never been a better time to buy. Especially when you’re effectively getting these games for just £20 on top of the £479.99 asking price for the disc edition.

God of War Ragnorok is one of the best PS5 original games to arrive since the console went on sale in 2020 and it looks absolutely phenomenal on the PlayStation 5.

Our reviewer gave it a 5-star review, praising the epic Norse mythology story, brutally fun combat and the addition of Atreus as a playable character.

Our own Ryan Jones concluded: “God of War Ragnarök is one of the very best games available on both the PS4 and PS5, and an essential buy if you enjoyed your time with Kratos and Atreus during the 2018 entry.”

Spider-Man Miles Morales is the brilliant expansion of the beloved Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018. It features the protagonist from the phenomenal Into The Spider-Verse animated film. It too looks incredible with the ray-tracing feature for PS5.

Our reviewer commented it’s a “gorgeous showcase for the platform, even if it’s also launching on PS4. The implementation of ray tracing makes the city of Manhattan feel more alive and reactive than ever before, with minimal impact on performance.”

It’s the perfect game to get you into the series before the Spider-Man 2, the PS5 exclusive game coming this autumn.