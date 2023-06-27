Here’s the cheapest price for the Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1

Gaming nostalgists eager to revisit the seminal Konami stealth series should check out this cut price Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 deal.

The ever-reliable ShopTo is offering a pre-order price for Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 of just £49.85. That’s a 9% saving on the game’s £54.99 RRP.

That’s just about the cheapest pre-order price we’ve seen yet, though you can rest assured we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled ahead of the remastered game collection’s October 24 release.

We should note that while we’ve featured the PS5 version here in the deal, it also applies to the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch versions.

Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 pulls together all of the early Metal Gear games, starting with Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (originally released on the MSX2), before moving on to the legendary PS1 game that put the series on map, Metal Gear Solid.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are also included. There’s a stack of bonus content, as you might expect, including a Screenplay Book containing in-game text of each title, a Master Book running through the story and characters, and a pair of digital graphic novels from Ashley Wood.

It’s a bumper package, whichever way you cut it, which makes this discounted pre-order deal look all the better.

The Metal Gear series started way back in 1987, and has spun off in all manner of bizarre directions. At its core, however, has always been a blend of stealth-based gameplay and weighty plots packed full of eccentric characters.