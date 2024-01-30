Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s how to get The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for £8.50

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for PS5 is only a tenner for those upgrading their original purchase, but what if we told you there was a way to get it even cheaper?

Currys is currently selling a £10 PlayStation gift card for £8.50 if you use the code PS15 at checkout. The digital gift card is available to download instantly.

PlayStation gift cards are 15% off at Currys

PlayStation gift cards are 15% off at Currys

You can get a £10 PlayStation digital gift card for £8.50 when you use the PS15 code at checkout. It’s delivered instantly.

  • Currys
  • Was £10
  • Now £8.50
View Deal

“Once paid, your download key will appear in your online Currys account. You redeem this key to activate your download, and you’re good to go!” Currys says.

From here, you can go to the PlayStation Store and redeem the key or spend it on that TLoU2 Remastered upgrade or anything you wish.

You can only buy one of the gift cards at a time, but it appears you can make multiple transactions if you want to stack the gift cards and increase the savings.

The Last of Us 2, from the geniuses at Naughty Dog has been remastered to take advantage of the PS5 console’s additional power and graphical capabilities. There’s new gameplay modes like the No Return survival mode and it’s fully integrated with there PS5’s DualSense controller.

“Experience deep combat via an entirely new mode! Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles,” Sony says.

The Last of Us 2 was released before the PS5 so the only version PS5 gamers have had up until now is the PS4 edition. Those who previously purchased the PS4 edition get this upgrade on the PlayStation Store for just a tenner. Or, when using this deal, £8.50.

Given Naughty Dog has yet to even confirm its next project is in development, this is a great way to get in on the best version of The Last of Us 2 before season 2 of the TV series arrives.

