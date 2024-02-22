Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Helldivers 2 just dropped to its lowest price on PS5

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The new third-person co-operative shooter Helldivers 2 has only been out a couple of weeks, but you can already get it for under £30 on PS5.

Amazon is selling Helldivers 2 on PS5 for just £29.99 which is fiver off the regular £34.99 asking price.

Helldivers has dived to just £29.99

Helldivers has dived to just £29.99

The Ps5’s first big game of 2024 is out and is off to a cracking start. You can get Helldivers for just £29.99 on PS5

  • Amazon
  • 14% off
  • £29.99
View Deal

The first-party Sony game is made by Arrowhead Game Studios and is a sequel to the well-liked top down shooter for PS4. Helldivers 2, just like the original, is unashamedly inspired by the cult classic movie Starship Troopers.

As a Helldiver (“an elite class of soldier whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy”) you’ll drop onto a planet and take on various “peacekeeping” missions while destroying alien bugs and everything else in sight with an immensely powerful arsenal of weaponry.

You’re at the centre of a Galactic War, which evolves as the game goes on in real time and you’ll progress through the game by taking on missions of growing importance to the war effort.

The consensus among reviewers is the experience of uproarious fun, chaos, thrilling missions and awesome weaponry. The Metacritic score is 82, which the site regards as being generally favourable.

Some are calling this game, which is ideal for playing with friends, as being one of the games of the year for the PS5 to date and it’s great to see it for such a low price right out of the gate.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Ryan Jones 9 hours ago
Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories 2024: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words