Helldivers 2 just dropped to its lowest price on PS5

The new third-person co-operative shooter Helldivers 2 has only been out a couple of weeks, but you can already get it for under £30 on PS5.

Amazon is selling Helldivers 2 on PS5 for just £29.99 which is fiver off the regular £34.99 asking price.

The first-party Sony game is made by Arrowhead Game Studios and is a sequel to the well-liked top down shooter for PS4. Helldivers 2, just like the original, is unashamedly inspired by the cult classic movie Starship Troopers.

As a Helldiver (“an elite class of soldier whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy”) you’ll drop onto a planet and take on various “peacekeeping” missions while destroying alien bugs and everything else in sight with an immensely powerful arsenal of weaponry.

You’re at the centre of a Galactic War, which evolves as the game goes on in real time and you’ll progress through the game by taking on missions of growing importance to the war effort.

The consensus among reviewers is the experience of uproarious fun, chaos, thrilling missions and awesome weaponry. The Metacritic score is 82, which the site regards as being generally favourable.

Some are calling this game, which is ideal for playing with friends, as being one of the games of the year for the PS5 to date and it’s great to see it for such a low price right out of the gate.