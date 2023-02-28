Get Hogwarts Legacy for less than £20 with this PS5 bundle

Anyone straining to magic up a deal on a PS5 Hogwarts Legacy bundle can stop waving their arms in the air – we’ve got just the offer for you.

The ever-reliable ShopTo is currently selling a PS5 console bundle that throws Hogwarts Legacy in with the console for just £499.95.

Save £30 on Hogwarts Legacy with this PS5 bundle Get Hogwarts Legacy for less than £20 as part of this PS5 bundle deal. ShopTo

Less than £20

Now £499.85 View Deal

Given that the PS5 alone typically costs £479.99, this means that Hogwarts Legacy is effectively selling for just under £20. ShopTo typically offers the game for a price of £64.85, though it’s currently offering a stand-alone deal of £51.85.

We’re talking about a saving of £30 to £45 if you get Hogwarts Legacy as part of this PS5 bundle, then.

That’s a great deal when you consider that the best we could come up with in terms of a stand-alone deal was Hit’s price of £47.85, which is still running as we speak.

While we haven’t reviewed Hogwarts Legacy ourselves, the game has been attracting almost universal acclaim from those publications that have opted to cover it (it’s a bit of a messy one – Google it if you have no idea what we’re talking about).

The game doesn’t feature any of the prime cast of characters that fans will be familiar with from the books and films. Rather, it’s set in the same popular wizarding universe prior to events of the Harry Potter franchise, way back in the 1800s.

By all accounts, Hogwarts Legacy is as close to the ideal HP game as we’ve ever gotten, offering a vast world packed full of familiar environments to explore.