Hogwarts Legacy has just dropped to a bargain price

The video game, which explores the wizarding universe prior to the Harry Potter franchise, is casting a spell on gamers around the world.

The game doesn’t include any of the characters we’re familiar with from the Harry Potter series. Mainly because it’s set all the way back in the 1800s. However, you’ll be able to explore delve into the lore of the famous castle to the fullest. You’ll also get to pop into familiar areas like Hogsmeade and explore the mountainous Scottish landscape in a vast and beautiful game map.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we haven’t given the game a full review. However, Hogwarts Legacy has been well received by the majority of critics. Especially by those who’ve been able to provide an objective opinion beyond their views of the author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, who has not been involved in the making of the game.

IGN’s reviewer, for example, concluded: “In almost every way, this is the Harry Potter RPG I’ve always wanted to play.” It gave the game a 9/10 score.