 large image

Hogwarts Legacy has just dropped to a bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve been waiting for a magical deal on Hogwarts Legacy, then you’ve come to the right place.

The video game, which explores the wizarding universe prior to the Harry Potter franchise, is casting a spell on gamers around the world. Now you can board the Hogwarts Express for less.

Hit.co.uk is selling Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 for £47.95, which is a saving of £12.14 on the £59.99 asking price. For those of you unfamiliar with Hit as a retailer, it is the rebranded Base.com.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is 20% off

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is 20% off

The new game based on the Harry Potter universe is finally available after long delays

  • Hit.co.uk
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £47.85
We haven’t seen many bargains on this one, so if you want the game while it’s this new, you should strike while the iron is hot. The open world RPG from Warner Brothers and Portkey Games was delayed for a substantial period of time, but is finally out in the world.

The game doesn’t include any of the characters we’re familiar with from the Harry Potter series. Mainly because it’s set all the way back in the 1800s. However, you’ll be able to explore delve into the lore of the famous castle to the fullest. You’ll also get to pop into familiar areas like Hogsmeade and explore the mountainous Scottish landscape in a vast and beautiful game map.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we haven’t given the game a full review. However, Hogwarts Legacy has been well received by the majority of critics. Especially by those who’ve been able to provide an objective opinion beyond their views of the author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, who has not been involved in the making of the game.

IGN’s reviewer, for example, concluded: “In almost every way, this is the Harry Potter RPG I’ve always wanted to play.” It gave the game a 9/10 score.

