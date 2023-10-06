Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Game just dropped a must-have controller bundle for Call of Duty fans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For Call of Duty fans, we’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year when stuff’s about to get shot up in the series’ latest installment.

As such Game is vying for your pre-order quids with a killer deal on Call of Duty Modern Warfare III for PS5, with the luxury Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller.

Purchased separately this would cost £329.99, but you can get it for £80 off, bringing the cost down to £249.99. Pre-order customers also get a code to access the WMIII beta code ahead of the full November 10 release date.

The Wolverine V2 Pro is somewhat of a premium purchase for gamers seeking ultimate performance. It’s officially licensed by PlayStation and benefits from faster wireless connectivity to lower the latency both on consoles and PC.

The 2.4GHz wireless connection is delivered via a USB-A dongle that plugs directly into the PS4 or PS5, which the company says “meets the demands of competitive gaming” where milliseconds are crucial.

The switches have a 3 million tap lifecycle (or one round of Street Fighter for button bashers) while the reduced travel distance also assists competitive gamers looking to climb the leaderboards thanks to their lightning fast reactions.

The triggers are hyper, thanks to the same tech used in Razer’s fastest gaming mice and there’s a shorter pull, which makes them ideal for Call of Duty games and other first person shooters. There are also six re-mappable buttons and interchangeable thumb sticks, so you can further customise the experience.

As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, it’s the latest reboot in the beloved MW series that arguably represented the zenith of FPS gaming on consoles.

The synopsis reads: “In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.”

