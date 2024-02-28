Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Game has the perfect PS5 deal for Tekken fans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sony PS5 just got a hardware refresh, but the deals are still flowing. And, if you were waiting for the new Tekken game before committing, we’ve got the perfect offer for you.

The UK retailer Game is selling a PS5 Slim console with Tekken 8 for just £439.99, which is a big saving on the £484.98 asking price when bought separately.

Considering the PS5 Slim costs £419.99 at GAME, you can get the latest instalment of the beloved beat ’em up for £20. However, the RRP of the PS5 Slim itself is £479.99.

This is the PS5 Slim with the disc drive attached so you’ll be able to enjoy disc-based games and Ultra HD Blu-ray games on your console.

There’s also a 1TB drive meaning you can download loads of games to enjoy on your console without mixing and matching to free-up space. The previous version of the hardware only had 825GB SSD.

The PS5 Slim has a revamped design that takes up less space on your entertainment system, and there’s also a vertical stand that can be purchased to keep it upright and lowing the footprint.

It’s also 18% lighter than the previous version of the disc-based PS5. Otherwise the specs are largely the same. This one is built on the newer Unreal Engine 5, meaning you’ll get a true visual treat on your PS5

Tekken 8 was released just over a month ago and is the latest and maybe greatest version of Bandai Namco’s storied fighting series. It has been well-reviewed by some of the specialist gaming sites and fans seem to love it too.

On Metacritic, the aggregate score of 90 from almost 100 critical reviews gives it a “must play” distinction from the site. Edge Magazine for instance, said this was the first version of Tekken in decades that can throw hands with the latest version of Street Fighter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

