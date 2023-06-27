Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a rare discount – and we’ve never seen it lower!

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of our favourite foldable devices and at this price what’s not to love?

Right now you can grab the flippable foldable handset at Fonehouse for £32 a month with 100GB of monthly data. Better still, you don’t have to put a penny down up front.

It’s a 24-month contract and you’ll also get unlimited texts and minutes on the Three mobile network in the UK. This is for the 128GB version of the device in a fetching blue shade.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the 2022 edition of the Samsung handset and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when opened, while it also has IPX8 water resistance – a key improvement for the foldable sector in recent years.

It’s also got a dual rear 12-megapixel camera and that super compact, pocketable design when folded down the middle.

The phone was well received by us here at Trusted Reviews and earned a four-star review. We called it “the most welcoming foldable phone on the market” and we praised the battery life improvements and clever camera tricks.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most welcoming foldable phone on the market. Its starting price puts it alongside the S22 Plus and far below the Z Fold 4, meaning that while it remains pricey it’s not completely out of reach,” our reviewer concluded.

“The updates over the previous model are minimal, yet the bigger battery and slightly better camera do make it an overall more rounded device. Plus the additions to the software, especially those in the camera, make the Z Flip 4 one of the more fun phones I have reviewed this year.”

While this is a tremendous deal, there’s the spectre of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 just around the corner, which promises to be a much more significant upgrade thanks to a larger cover screen and a dust-proof rating for the first time.

