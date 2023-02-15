Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Oppo has revealed the Find N2 Flip, but how does it compare to the current king of clamshell foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

While there are undoubtedly many similarities between the two clamshell foldables, Oppo has made significant gains in hinge tech, cameras and battery life that help differentiate it from Samsung’s popular alternative.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and aren’t sure which foldable is right for you, we’ve got you covered right here.

Design and screen

The design is really where the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 differ most – and that’s despite the fact they both offer the same clamshell-style foldable form factor reminiscent of flip phones from yesteryear.

The fold is arguably the most notable difference between the two, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4’s infamous gap between the two sides of the phone when folded closed.

It not only detracts from the otherwise premium appearance of the phone, but it also means that dust and other detritus can make its way onto the screen with very little issue – and we all know how well foldables and dust mix. Spoiler: they don’t. At all.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, closes completely shut when in its folded position, helping keep pocket lint from making its way onto the display. That also means it’s slightly thinner than Samsung’s option when folded at 16mm compared to Samsung’s 17.1mm, though the Z Flip 4 is technically thinner at 6.9mm than the Find N2 Flip’s 7.5mm when unfolded. It goes to show just how much of a big gap the Z Flip 4 has.

The other big difference is the size of the external display. Samsung has always envisioned its external display as one used for checking notifications, taking the occasional selfie and not much else – and that’s why it measures in at 1.9 inches.

Oppo, on the other hand, has gone in the totally opposite direction with a large 3.26-inch bezel-less display on its cover. It can look a bit odd when the screen is off, sporting a rather large black rectangle, but the bigger dimensions mean you can read more of an incoming notification and get a full-size preview of the camera when taking selfies in its closed position.

It’s not quite as open as the Razr, which you can run practically any Android app on, but it’s a nice curated middle ground with widgets for weather, calendar and more specifically designed for the exterior display.

Oppo has also done the impossible and seriously reduced the crease on the internal 6.8in 120Hz AMOLED display to the point where it’s barely visible in use, and there’s no noticeable dip in the screen either. That’s compared to the Z Flip 4 where, although there have been gains in reducing the crease of its internal 6.7-inch 120Hz dynamic AMOLED 2X display, it’s still quite noticeable in use.

It’s not a clear win for Oppo with Samsung offering features like IPX8 water resistance compared to IPX4 from the Find N2 Flip, but generally speaking, it seems like Oppo has the upper hand in overall build quality and features.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s camera offering of a 12MP main snapper with OIS and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide is fine, but it’s not exactly what you’d call a true flagship competitor. Performance is decent in well-lit environments but that quality begins to drop with light levels.

There’s also a smaller 10MP camera on the inner foldable display, though this is only designed for video calling with the rear lenses used for selfies in its folded form.

Oppo’s camera setup, in comparison, is more of a flagship competitor. It sports a main 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the same IMX890 camera unit as the OnePlus 11, though with a smaller 1/1.56-inch sensor. That’s paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP internal selfie camera, though like Samsung, Oppo only really envisions this for video calling and not much else.

Video is another area where Oppo has the upper hand, boasting the ability to shoot at up to 4K@60fps whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 tops out at 4K@30fps.

Performance

In terms of performance, there’s an interesting split between Oppo and Samsung. While Samsung opted to use Qulacomm’s popular Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM within the Z Flip 4, Oppo has gone down the MediaTek route with the inclusion of the flagship (but not top-end) Dimensity 9000+ and 8GB RAM.

MediaTek’s chipset is slightly newer than that used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 so there could very likely be gains in terms of performance and battery efficiency when it comes to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, however it’s not the top-end Dimensity 9200 chipset, so the Z Flip 4 may still have the edge in benchmark testing.

In reality, you should expect top-level performance from both smartphones, especially when combined with super smooth displays that make everything feel a little bit more responsive in use.

That’s paired with a generous 128-, 256- or 512GB of storage if you opt for Samsung while Oppo ditches the 128GB option for a base model with 256GB of storage – though there’s no 512GB variant for those that need a little more storage.

Oppo also has the upper hand in terms of battery life – on paper, at the very least – with a 4,300mAh battery that’s 600mAh larger than that of the Z Flip 4, and it’ll also charge much faster at 44W compared to 25W from Samsung’s foldable.

The two foldables are on par when it comes to software too. While the Z Flip 4 initially shipped with Android 12, it has since had the upgrade to Android 13, whereas the Oppo Find N2 Flip ships with Android 13 out of the box.

Oppo’s promise of four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates matches that of Samsung, but with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 already getting the upgrade to Android 13, it’ll stop getting updates at Android 16 while the Find N2 Flip will end up with Android 17.

Early Thoughts

Oppo has brought the fight to Samsung with the Find N2 Flip, fixing many of the complaints about Samsung’s clamshell foldable including a larger, more usable exterior display, a gap-less fold, a serious reduction in the crease of the inner display and capable cameras – all at a slightly cheaper price point than Samsung’s option.

It’s early days, but it looks like the Find N2 Flip has a serious edge over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, offering a very tempting alternative for anyone wanting to try out foldable tech.