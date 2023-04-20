Dead Island 2 has already plummeted in price

You can already grab Dead Island 2 for way lower than its retail price, and it hasn’t event landed in shops yet.

The hotly anticipated Dead Island 2 arrives on April 21, which is tomorrow, but Hit is offering a huge discount on the pre-order. You can grab the zombie-mashing sequel for just £45.85, which is a saving of £14.14 on the £59.99 RRP.

Save £14.14 on a Dead Island 2 pre-order with Hit Hit is offering Dead Island 2 on pre-order for £45.85, which is a saving of £14.14 on the £59.99 RRP. Hit

Save £14.14

Now £45.85 View Deal

We’ve reported on Dead Island 2’s development hell a few times over the years. A quick Google reveals news items from 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, and even a hands-on with early code way back at GamesCom in 2014. Yikes.

The game has switched between three different developers during that time, with the developer of the original Dead Island heading off into the sunset to make the similarly first-person and zombie themed Dying Light series. Now it’s Dambuster Studios, an internal studio of publisher Deep Silver, that’s been bringing the game home since 2019.

Don’t let the protracted development saga put you off though. Dead Island 2 has been gaining broadly positive reviews, and it looks like a good time if you’re after some simple fuss-free first person carnage.

Set 10 years after the original Dead Island (which seems like an appropriate time span in light of the above), the game is set in sunny Los Angeles, and is packed full of zany first person zombie-slaying action.

At this cut down price, in particular, it’s well worth a punt.