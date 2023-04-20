 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dead Island 2 has already plummeted in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can already grab Dead Island 2 for way lower than its retail price, and it hasn’t event landed in shops yet.

The hotly anticipated Dead Island 2 arrives on April 21, which is tomorrow, but Hit is offering a huge discount on the pre-order. You can grab the zombie-mashing sequel for just £45.85, which is a saving of £14.14 on the £59.99 RRP.

Save £14.14 on a Dead Island 2 pre-order with Hit

Save £14.14 on a Dead Island 2 pre-order with Hit

Hit is offering Dead Island 2 on pre-order for £45.85, which is a saving of £14.14 on the £59.99 RRP.

  • Hit
  • Save £14.14
  • Now £45.85
View Deal

We’ve reported on Dead Island 2’s development hell a few times over the years. A quick Google reveals news items from 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, and even a hands-on with early code way back at GamesCom in 2014. Yikes.

The game has switched between three different developers during that time, with the developer of the original Dead Island heading off into the sunset to make the similarly first-person and zombie themed Dying Light series. Now it’s Dambuster Studios, an internal studio of publisher Deep Silver, that’s been bringing the game home since 2019.

Don’t let the protracted development saga put you off though. Dead Island 2 has been gaining broadly positive reviews, and it looks like a good time if you’re after some simple fuss-free first person carnage.

Set 10 years after the original Dead Island (which seems like an appropriate time span in light of the above), the game is set in sunny Los Angeles, and is packed full of zany first person zombie-slaying action.

At this cut down price, in particular, it’s well worth a punt.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games 2023: Top games to buy for the PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.