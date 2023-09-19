Buying an iPhone 15? You need this portable accessory

The dawn of the USB-C connector on the iPhone 15 range unlocks some new possibilities for accessories and this USB-C Power Bank from Anker is one of them.

The Anker Nano Power Bank is just £19.99 when using the code WSCPBWFR2Y at checkout. Usually, the nifty little accessory is £25.99, so this is a £6 saving. If you’ve just splashed out more than £800 on a new iPhone then some savings on accessories are more than welcome.

The Anker Nano Power Bank has a 5,000mAh battery and the ability to transfer that power rapidly.

The Nano Power Bank plugs into the bottom of the phone with a helpful folding connector for when it isn’t in use. You’ll also get a rapid boost thanks to the 22.5W output of the accessory.

With a 5,000mAh battery built in, you can probably double your iPhone’s battery life comfortably without carrying a phone-sized battery pack with you.

There’s a second USB-C port for pass-through charging or connecting additional accessories to the iPhone, such as a pair of USB-C AirPods or other headphones. It comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable to replenish the pack itself, and you can also buy a USB-C to Lightning separately cable to replenish AirPods, older iPhones and more.

There’s a number of attractive colours that match the iPhone 15 too, so you won’t be clashing while you’re charging. The iPhone 15 range is available to pre-order now with devices becoming available on September 22.

Apple has finally changed the charging and accessory connector from the classic Lightning connector to the universal USB-C standard. Apple may have got there eventually, but was pushed into action by a new EU sustainability law mandating the change.