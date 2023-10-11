Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose’s 5-star earbuds just saw a second price crash in two days

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

On the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day deals event, the Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II were knocked down to £199. On the second day they’ve fallen even further, with another £10 knocked off

That means that the QuietComfort Earbuds II have fallen to the lowest price we’ve seen them on Amazon, with £100 off the RRP that brings them to £189.99. If you’re looking to grab yourself a great deal during Prime Day, this is a really enticing once

Of course, to get that discount, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime.

We rate them as the best noise-cancelling earbuds because of their ability to suppress almost all sounds they come across, locking the user in a zone of isolation. Airplanes, traffic, trains, people – whatever these earphones come up against, the QuietComfort Earbuds II bat them away.

The transparency mode is big, clear and detailed with a neat feature in the ActiveSense tech that reduces loud noises so you’re not suddenly startled by them.

But it’s not just noise-cancelling these five-star earphones are good at, they’re pretty great at audio with a neutral, uncoloured performance that’s big on bass, with bright treble and clear and detailed midrange, another reason to check out this Prime Day deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The wireless performance is excellent with no break-up that we encountered, and an app that’s simple to use and offers a few ways to customise the bass and treble performance to you liking.

These are an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds and with a second drop in price, they are at the lowest price we’ve seen them since they were first launched back in 2022.

