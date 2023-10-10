Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just bested its own offer with this Honor Magic 5 Pro bargain

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and that means one thing: deals. That includes the flagship Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is available at a bargain price that beats Amazon’s discount during Prime Day earlier this year. 

More specifically, you can pick up the Honor Magic 5 Pro with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM in the signature Green finish for just £730 right now, a discount of £219.99 compared to its regular £949.99 RRP. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the flagship Honor smartphone since release earlier this year, making it a true Prime Big Deal Day bargain.

The catch is that the Amazon sale is only available for Amazon Prime members, though you can easily get around this by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. This will give you access to all the exclusive bargains without actually having to pay for a subscription to Amazon’s premium service. 

We were thoroughly impressed with the Honor Magic 5 Pro when we reviewed it earlier this year, gaining a 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s easy to see why.

Even at its regular £949 RRP, the Honor Magic 5 Pro represents exceptional value for money with 512GB of storage as standard, along with flagship-level internals, a stunningly gorgeous quad-curved 6.82-inch OLED display and a versatile camera setup. 

The camera setup is a particular talking point for the Magic 5 Pro, boasting Honor’s Falcon Capture tech that uses fast camera hardware and AI to take blur-free photos of fast-moving subjects along with a periscope lens that can deliver 100x digital zoom.

While the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event doesn’t end until tomorrow night at 11:59pm, there’s no guarantee that the offer will last until then – it all depends on how much stock is left. So, if you’re tempted by the discounted offer, you’d better be quick. 

