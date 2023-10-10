Amazon just bested its own offer with this Honor Magic 5 Pro bargain

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing, and that means one thing: deals. That includes the flagship Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is available at a bargain price that beats Amazon’s discount during Prime Day earlier this year.

More specifically, you can pick up the Honor Magic 5 Pro with 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM in the signature Green finish for just £730 right now, a discount of £219.99 compared to its regular £949.99 RRP. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the flagship Honor smartphone since release earlier this year, making it a true Prime Big Deal Day bargain.

Save £219.99 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro at Amazon You can save an impressive £219.99 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro right now, bringing it down to just £730. Amazon

Save 23%

£730 View Deal

The catch is that the Amazon sale is only available for Amazon Prime members, though you can easily get around this by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. This will give you access to all the exclusive bargains without actually having to pay for a subscription to Amazon’s premium service.

We were thoroughly impressed with the Honor Magic 5 Pro when we reviewed it earlier this year, gaining a 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award – and it’s easy to see why.

Even at its regular £949 RRP, the Honor Magic 5 Pro represents exceptional value for money with 512GB of storage as standard, along with flagship-level internals, a stunningly gorgeous quad-curved 6.82-inch OLED display and a versatile camera setup.

The camera setup is a particular talking point for the Magic 5 Pro, boasting Honor’s Falcon Capture tech that uses fast camera hardware and AI to take blur-free photos of fast-moving subjects along with a periscope lens that can deliver 100x digital zoom.

While the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event doesn’t end until tomorrow night at 11:59pm, there’s no guarantee that the offer will last until then – it all depends on how much stock is left. So, if you’re tempted by the discounted offer, you’d better be quick.