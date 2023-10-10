Nothing Phone (2) gets its first big price cut in the Amazon Prime sale

The Nothing Phone (2) is the second generation smartphone from startup Nothing released earlier this year, bringing with it the company’s signature transparent design and LED-laden rear panel. One of the biggest barriers at the time was price compared to its predecessor, which is why this limited-time Amazon Prime Big Deal Day offer is so exciting.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Nothing Phone (2) with 256GB of storage and a whopping 12GB of RAM in either White or Dark Grey for just £568.99 at Amazon – a 10% discount on its regular £629 RRP. While it might not sound like much, it’s the first time that the Nothing Phone (2) has been discounted in the UK since its release in July.

However, there is a catch to this great deal: it’s only available to those with a subscription to Amazon Prime. The good news is that this is easily circumvented by signing up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, allowing you to take advantage of all the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day offers without actually paying for a Prime subscription.

The Nothing Phone (2) is an exceptionally exciting mid-ranger, making it wholly worth the money. In fact, along with our 4.5-star review and a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, the phone won the best mid-range smartphone at the Trusted Reviews Awards – and it’s not hard to see why.

That’s because, despite boasting the same unique semi-transparent design as its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) fixes big complaints. That includes a high-end 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, dual 50MP cameras and the inclusion of the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, offering blisteringly fast speeds compared to much of the similarly priced competition.

There’s also, of course, the Glyph Interface – essentially the LED strips embedded within the rear of the phone. These light up in all kinds of patterns to alert you to different notifications and calls, and it’s completely customisable too.

You’d better be fast if you’re interested, with the Prime Big Deal Day ending tomorrow, Wednesday 11 October at 11:59pm – but there’s no guarantee that the Nothing Phone (2) deal will still be available by that point.