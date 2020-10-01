Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching and it’ll be the first chance of 2020 to grab some savings on the best TV deals from a number of brands.

Prime Day has been pencilled in for the 13th-14th October, after the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered plans to hold in its usual July slot. Deals are expected across a number of brands, with more affordable tellies set to be reduced even further.

Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with latest bargains from the event.

TV Prime Day Deals — Best OLED TV Deals

It’s possible we’ll be seeing some deals on OLED TVs, although don’t expect them to be the latest OLEDs. The reason we think that is because it’ll be a bit too soon for those models to drop in price, and we’ve not seen the higher-end OLEDs get discounted in previous Prime Day events.

We’re expecting 2019 TVs to get a cut in price, in particular the LG B9 and Philips OLED754. While not the latest models, both are still available to purchase, with the potential discounts dropping them below the £1000 mark (at least the 55-inch versions). They’re already hovering above the £1000 line, so it won’t take a big discount for this to happen.

TV Prime Day Deals — Best Philips Ambilight TV Deals

It’s rare that a Prime Day goes by without Philips heavily discounting its Ambilight TVs. We’re expecting the 2020 promotion to be no different.

Again, we’d caution against the thought of Philips’ OLEDs – such as the OLED805 – receiving big discounts. It’s likely too early for that, but as we noted earlier, the OLED754 is ripe for one final discount before it eventually goes out of stock.

We presume that Philips Performance lineup of TVs – its more affordable range that boasts premium features – will be subject to big discounts. The 7000 and 8000 Series tend to see drops in the £200 to £300 range, so be sure to keep an eye on Philips’ TVs when Prime Day comes around.

TV Prime Day Deals — Best TCL 4K HDR TV Deals

Another brand that’s always dropping prices is TCL. In the UK TCL sells its more budget priced TVs, so expect further savings on already quite affordable sets.

In previous Prime Day events there have been bargains on larger sized models. In 2019 we saw a 55-inch set drop to £300, with 50- and 65-inch models also getting discounts.

We’ve not reviewed many TCL TVs in recent years, so we can’t attest to the quality of their recent efforts. We do know for features you get a fairly basic set with HDR10 compatibility, Google Assistant compatibility, Freeview Play and smart apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube. If having the latest features or best specs isn’t of huge concern, TCL TVs will be an even more affordable way into the 4K HDR market once Prime Day rolls round.

