Best Prime Day Laptop Deals 2020: What to expect from the Amazon sales

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 is only weeks away, and it may well be the perfect opportunity for you to nab yourself a discounted laptop.

While Prime Day usually takes place in July, disruptions caused by Covid-19 have seen Amazon push the big sales event back to October.

The Prime Day deals are confirmed to commence on 13 October. We’ll be highlighting all the best bargains, with this specific page dedicated to the best laptop Prime Day deals in 2020.

Laptop Prime Day Deals – Best Ultrabook Deals

The ultrabook is arguably the most popular category in the laptop sector right now as it includes terrific portables such as the Dell XPS 13 2020 and MacBook Air.

Don’t expect to get any of these laptops at a bargain price this year though. The big manufacturers usually only reduce the price of older models in order to clear stock. If you’re happy to settle for an older iteration you may be in luck, especially with new generations of laptop processors (Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 4000) launching recently.

If you do plan on getting an old laptop, keep an eye on the processor, as you ideally don’t want anything older than an 8th generation Intel Core chip. We’ve just moved to the 11th Generation of Intel processors, so the closer to that the better.

Judging from previous Prime Days, we expect the likes of Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo to dish out numerous tempting deals. Look out for laptops in the Acer Swift range if portability is a priority, while the Lenovo Yoga series has lots of 2-in-1 options if that’s more your jam.

Laptop Prime Day Deals – Best Gaming Laptop Deals

If you fancy a gaming laptop that’s capable of playing the likes of Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed, then you may be in luck on Amazon Prime Day.

Gaming laptops often see significant price cuts on Prime Day, although that doesn’t mean they’ll suddenly become cheap. We’ve often seen high-end configurations have over £50 knocked off the price, but as they often cost more than £3000 to begin with, they’ll still require a significant investment.

We’re hoping there will be a number of low- and mid-range gaming laptops in the Prime Day sales this year though, with the likes of the Asus Zephyrus G14 at the top of our list. But like with the ultrabooks, it’s more likely that we’ll see price reductions for older models rather than anything that launched in 2020.

The graphics card is arguably the most important consideration when buying a gaming laptop. For the bargain hunters, the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 Ti are good value options, although the RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 offer more GPU grunt and high-end features if you’re able to snag them in the sales.

Laptop Prime Day Deals – Best photography and video-editing Laptop Deals

There will also likely be deals for laptops that excel at creativity, whether that’s tweaking photos, editing video or creating animations. Such laptops pack similar GPU grunt to gaming laptops, but usually don’t feature RGB lighting or mechanical key switches.

The cream of the crop for such creative-minded laptops is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Apple is extremely unlikely to discount the 2019 model for Prime Day.

There’s every chance you’ll be able to find an older MacBook Pro on offer during Prime Day, but you’ll probably have more luck with other brands. Dell, Gigabyte and Microsoft all have devices that cater to creators.

We’ll be listing all the best deals right here once Amazon Prime Day kicks off, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked and return on 13 October.

