Best PlayStation Prime Day Deals: What to expect from the PS4 and PS5

Amazon has confirmed exactly when Prime Day will be taking place, a yearly sales bonanza which will discount a selection of products across the online retailer.

Of course, this will include generous discounts to consoles, games and peripherals all needed for the hugely popular virtual hobby. Much like Black Friday, Prime Day has become one of the ideal times to pick up a new console if you’ve been waiting for a specific bargain to fall into your lap.

It’s also worth noting that the next generation of consoles is on the horizon, and it might be worth holding the phone on an upgrade and simply waiting until the PS5 launches this November. Not only will it play many of your existing games with superior visuals and performance, it will also be home to a number of other fantastic experiences in the future.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything we expect from PlayStation on Amazon Prime Day, including our predictions for the best deals, games and whether it’s worth waiting for the PS5.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Amazon Prime Day PlayStation Deals – Best PS4 Deals

Having first launched in November 2013, the PS4 is in its twilight years. Its final selection of major exclusives came to a close earlier this year with Ghost of Tsushima, although other future titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West will be cross-gen releases on both past and future platforms.

As for what deals to expect when Prime Day rolls around, we expect Amazon to highlight a number of bundles featuring both the Standard and Pro versions of the console. Each of them will likely come with a selection of recent and classic games. Consoles being sold on their lonesome and alongside peripherals such as headsets and additional controllers can also be expected.

We’ll be sure to update this page with the biggest and best deals on Prime Day itself, both from a pure economic perspective and whether or not we think select games are worth jumping into. Picking up a PS4 right now is a double-edged sword. They’re cheaper than ever, but you’re also committing to a platform which will soon be pushed out of the limelight.

Related: Best PS5 Games

Amazon Prime Day PlayStation Deals – What about the PS5?

Set to launch on November 19 in the UK and Europe, the PS5 will arrive on our shores roughly a month after Prime Day. Knowing this, it’s reasonable to assume that some players might be wary about picking up a PS4 right now, or simply want to wait until the new generation rears its head.

We can’t blame you, although nailing a PS5 pre-order on Prime Day could prove difficult. Even now, the majority of retailers have run dry of their stock allocation, although have promised that more units will be available for customers to secure before the November launch.

Amazon could always hold these back for Prime Day, bringing users to the website to pre-order the next-gen machine while also tempting them to peruse other gaming bargains. I wouldn’t hold your breath though, since Prime Day will likely focus on existing hardware and software than full-priced offerings that await us on the horizon.

Gaming Editor Jade is the Gaming Editor at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (obviously…