Apple Watch 3 Bargain: Get an Apple Watch for just £109.99

The Apple Watch 3 has seen further reductions to just £109.99, making this the best time to add a wearable to your Apple ecosystem on the cheap.

The discounted stock in question are Certified Refurbished with Apple’s approval, letting you know that they’re in like-new quality. As a bonus, you’ll also get a 12-month warranty with your purchase, giving you peace of mind on your purchase.

While newer devices have come and gone, the Apple Watch 3 still stands out as an impressive piece of tech and a worthy wearable to buy if you’re on a budget. It’s still included in the latest cycle of updates from Apple and other third-party apps, so you can enjoy recent features like offline Spotify support.

Gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts will also find the health aspect of the Watch 3 to still be up to par, with GPS support so you can have accurate reports of any outdoor runs or walks without needing to take your phone with you.

There are a few features missing from the Watch 3 that can be found in newer models, but unless you want to specifically track your blood oxygen levels or conduct an ECG scan, then features included here should keep you covered.

We rated the Apple Watch 3 with an impressive 4-stars and a Recommended badge due to the snappy performance and impressively bright display.

It’s also worth noting that the offer in question applies to 38mm models of the Apple Watch 3, which are well suited to anyone with smaller wrists.

At the lowest price we’ve seen yet, this is an unmissable deal for any iPhone users on the hunt for a wearable. With a few already sold, you might want to act fast to get your hands on the very affordable Apple Watch 3.