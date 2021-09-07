 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AO’s secret discount on the Xiaomi Mi 11 is almost too good to be true

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Thanks to some sleuthing, we’ve just spotted that the 256GB Xiaomi Mi 11 can be now picked up for just £707 over at AO’s eBay store.

Typically, the more expansive 256GB model would set you back £799 – but there’s no mention of this original price on the listing, making it an easy deal to miss if you’re just scrolling by.

Trusted Reviews
AO’s secret Xiaomi Mi 11 Discount

AO’s secret Xiaomi Mi 11 Discount

A discount almost too good to be true! You can now pick up the Xiaomi Mi 11 256GB normally £799 for just £707 at AO’s Ebay store. With stock likely to sell out fast make sure not miss out on this whopping discount Xiaomi’s flagship phone.

  • AO Store at eBay
  • Free Delivery
  • £707
Get Deal

While the Mi 11 Ultra may have received all the attention for its absurdly unyielding camera bump, the standard Mi 11 is still a fantastic smartphone in its own right and with plenty of photography skills to boot.

The main snapper is a whopping 108-megapixel wide sensor, flanked by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens (although it’s unlikely that you’ll be using that last one too often).

In his four-star review for the Trusted Reviews Recommended phone, Deputy Editor Max Parker detailed: “You’ll get your finest shots in bright situations – and in this scenario the Mi 11 can certainly hold a candle to snaps taken on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21. It isn’t quite as good in tougher conditions, though, with noise and slow focusing becoming more common.”

As you might expect however, the Mi 11 can do a lot more than just take pretty pictures – the phone can also record footage in HDR10+, adding an impressive level of flare to any videos you might shoot on the go.

With a WQHD+ 6.81″ AMOLED DotDisplay that runs with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Mi 11 is a great device for watching content on the go. Plus, if you’re upgrading from a 60Hz phone then the move to 120Hz will feel like a huge improvement when it comes to daily use.

Given that there’s a massive discount of £92 on a phone that’s only a few months old, this is a solid choice if you want a proper flagship phone without breaking the bank.

You might like…

Wake up to your favourite music with this Google Nest Mini deal

Wake up to your favourite music with this Google Nest Mini deal

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Apple AirTag just received its first major discount with this phenomenal deal

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

Apple AirPods Pro hit with another unmissable price slash

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Huawei Watch 3 Price Drop: HarmonyOS watch now with 20% off

Huawei Watch 3 Price Drop: HarmonyOS watch now with 20% off

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Save 40% on the superb Fire TV 4K streaming stick

Save 40% on the superb Fire TV 4K streaming stick

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Fitbit Charge 4 Price Crash: Fitness tracker plummets after Fitbit Charge 5 announcement

Fitbit Charge 4 Price Crash: Fitness tracker plummets after Fitbit Charge 5 announcement

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.