AO’s secret discount on the Xiaomi Mi 11 is almost too good to be true

Thanks to some sleuthing, we’ve just spotted that the 256GB Xiaomi Mi 11 can be now picked up for just £707 over at AO’s eBay store.

Typically, the more expansive 256GB model would set you back £799 – but there’s no mention of this original price on the listing, making it an easy deal to miss if you’re just scrolling by.

While the Mi 11 Ultra may have received all the attention for its absurdly unyielding camera bump, the standard Mi 11 is still a fantastic smartphone in its own right and with plenty of photography skills to boot.

The main snapper is a whopping 108-megapixel wide sensor, flanked by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens (although it’s unlikely that you’ll be using that last one too often).

In his four-star review for the Trusted Reviews Recommended phone, Deputy Editor Max Parker detailed: “You’ll get your finest shots in bright situations – and in this scenario the Mi 11 can certainly hold a candle to snaps taken on the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21. It isn’t quite as good in tougher conditions, though, with noise and slow focusing becoming more common.”

As you might expect however, the Mi 11 can do a lot more than just take pretty pictures – the phone can also record footage in HDR10+, adding an impressive level of flare to any videos you might shoot on the go.

With a WQHD+ 6.81″ AMOLED DotDisplay that runs with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Mi 11 is a great device for watching content on the go. Plus, if you’re upgrading from a 60Hz phone then the move to 120Hz will feel like a huge improvement when it comes to daily use.

Given that there’s a massive discount of £92 on a phone that’s only a few months old, this is a solid choice if you want a proper flagship phone without breaking the bank.