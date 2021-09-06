 large image

Wake up to your favourite music with this Google Nest Mini deal

The stylishly small yet surprisingly powerful Google Nest Mini has taken a huge plunge in price, letting you nab the smart speaker for just £21 via Currys PC World’s clearance store.

Buying a Nest Mini at any other time of the year would typically set you back by £49 – more than double what it’s currently available for. If you’re after a solid smart speaker at an affordable price, then this is an easy buy.

As one of the smallest Google Assistant enabled smart speakers out there, the Nest Mini is a handy device to pick up if you don’t have a lot of table space. For instance, I have the device sat atop a bedside cabinet – one that would be engulfed if it had to house an Amazon Echo fourth gen or even the Google Nest Audio.

Even though this use case doesn’t exactly do the Nest Mini’s feature set justice, I find that the device works brilliantly as a sleek alarm clock. For instance, if you have an active Spotify account linked up, you can simply ask the Nest Mini to set a music alarm and then select the song of your choosing.

Combine that with the fact that the Nest Mini can be used to control your lighting and you’re looking as the ultimate household companion (pets notwithstanding).

In our four-star review for the Nest Mini, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote: “With the Google Home Mini sounding quite weak, the Google Nest Mini has been updated with more powerful audio inside. According to Google, bass is 40% stronger, and the system still has 360-degree sound with a 40mm driver.”

While the Nest Mini might not drive a party playlist in the same way that a larger smart speaker would, it still more than holds its own as a source of music for one person.

When you take into account the amount of smart features baked into the Google Nest Mini – a minuscule asking price of £21 feels like a complete bargain.

