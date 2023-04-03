 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s currently selling Gran Turismo 7 for half price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Gran Turismo is one of the most storied PlayStation franchises of all time and you can now get the latest version – Gran Turismo 7 – for half price.

The newest racing simulator for PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 7 is available at Amazon for just £34.99. That’s 50% off the regular price of £69.99.

Act fast! Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 is half price

Act fast! Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 is half price

You can snap up Gran Turismo 7 on the Sony PS5 for £34.99, instead of the usual £69.99 at Amazon UK right now. Get your butt in gear!

  • Amazon
  • Was £69.99
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

This is a rare deal for a AAA franchise like Gran Turismo, especially since it’s only been a year since the long delayed racer finally hit the market as one of the PS5’s must-have titles.

We gave Gran Turismo 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five stars and praised the accessible and engaging campaign, wide range of features and customisation, excellent handling with PS5 DualSense controller, and great visuals and sound.

Our reviewer Kob Monney concluded this is a game for those who love cars and love to drive them, but it’s accessible and there is plenty for gamers who aren’t total petrolheads too. The soundtrack is great and driving with the DualSense controller is where the new title really shines.

He wrote: “One of the more accessible and engaging entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 offers tremendous breadth of features and an excellent driving experience in a very polished package. As a driving experience, GT7 glides along fabulously – it’ll make a virtual petrolhead out of you.”

If you’re yet to splash out on a PS5 there has been an emergence of some excellent sales in recent weeks, not least today. There’s currently a PS5 disc edition with God of War: Ragnarok for £499.99, which is £50 off.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Gran Turismo 7 Review

Gran Turismo 7 Review

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.