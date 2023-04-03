Amazon’s currently selling Gran Turismo 7 for half price

Gran Turismo is one of the most storied PlayStation franchises of all time and you can now get the latest version – Gran Turismo 7 – for half price.

The newest racing simulator for PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 7 is available at Amazon for just £34.99. That’s 50% off the regular price of £69.99.

This is a rare deal for a AAA franchise like Gran Turismo, especially since it’s only been a year since the long delayed racer finally hit the market as one of the PS5’s must-have titles.

We gave Gran Turismo 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five stars and praised the accessible and engaging campaign, wide range of features and customisation, excellent handling with PS5 DualSense controller, and great visuals and sound.

Our reviewer Kob Monney concluded this is a game for those who love cars and love to drive them, but it’s accessible and there is plenty for gamers who aren’t total petrolheads too. The soundtrack is great and driving with the DualSense controller is where the new title really shines.

He wrote: “One of the more accessible and engaging entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 offers tremendous breadth of features and an excellent driving experience in a very polished package. As a driving experience, GT7 glides along fabulously – it’ll make a virtual petrolhead out of you.”

If you're yet to splash out on a PS5 there has been an emergence of some excellent sales in recent weeks, not least today.