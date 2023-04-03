 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This PS5 bundle gets you a controller and God of War Ragnarok for £20

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sony PS5 bundle deals continue to flow. Today, there’s great value to be had on adding God of War Ragnarok to your console purchase.

The BT Shop is offering a PS5 Disc Edition console with a DualSense controller, plus the new God of War: Ragnarok game for £499.99.

Get a PS5 disc console with God of War for £499.99

Get a PS5 disc console with God of War for £499.99

The BT Shop is offering a PS5 x God of War: Ragnarok for £499.99, which effectively gets you the game for twenty quid! Nice.

  • BT Shop
  • RRP: $549.98
  • £499.99
View Deal

Because the PS5 itself is £479.99, that means you’re getting this AAA game from Sony Santa Monica studios for just £20, when it should cost £70 upfront.

The game only arrived at the back end of last year (November 9 to be precise) and earned a five-star review from our own Ryan Jones.

He praised the epic Norse mythology-themed 30-hour campaign story, brutally fun combat, and incredible visuals on PS5.

He concluded: “God of War Ragnarök is a great example of how to make a world class sequel. It retains all the core components that made its predecessor so beloved, such as the brutal combat and immersive one-shot camera, while also introducing a couple of welcome new elements such as making Atreus a playable character.”

“God of War Ragnarök is one of the very best games available on both the PS4 and PS5, and an essential buy if you enjoyed your time with Kratos and Atreus during the 2018 entry.”

This game is an essential purchase for PS5, Ryan says, so why not kickstart your collection with one of the finest titles the new-get system has to offer?

As for the PS5 itself? Well, what else is there to be said? Once again Sony’s console is leading the way for the new generation of consoles and there’s an argument to be had that it’s only going to get better in the years to come.

With a few of the big first party games – which have suffered from Pandemic era delays – now out in the wild, now is the time to buy a PS5.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: What is the difference between Sony’s next-gen consoles?

Max Parker 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.