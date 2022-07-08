Amazon has slashed prices on Ring products ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s annual summer sale is less than a week away and the retailer has already begun rolling out the early Prime Day deals. Right now, you can save up to 33% on Ring devices or up to 64% on bundles.

Prime Day might only be 48-hours long, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from extended the discounts beyond that time frame. For example, you can head to the marketplace now to save up to a third on Ring doorbells and cameras, or nearly two thirds on Ring and Echo smart speaker bundles.

All of these devices also come with free Premium Delivery for Amazon Prime members.

Products included in the sale include the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) the Ring Stick-Up Cam (Battery and Plug-In) and the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus.

The 2nd generation Video Doorbell and the Stick-Up Cam have both seen £30 savings, taking them down from £89.99 to £59.99 each, while the Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has plunged from £179.99 down to just £119.99.

The 2nd Gen Video Doorbell was awarded 4/5 stars by us here at Trusted Reviews, while the Ring Stick-Up Cam earned 4.5/5 stars.

“Smart installation, great alerts and exceptional quality make the Ring Stick Up Cam the most flexible camera you can buy”, wrote Home Technology Editor David Ludlow in his verdict.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) deal Save £30 on the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) in this early Prime Day deal and get the doorbell for just £59.99 down from £89.99. Amazon

Save 33%

£59.99 View Deal

Ring Stick-Up Cam (Battery and Plug-In) deal The Ring Stick-Up Cam (Battery and Plug-In) is £30 off this Prime Day, bringing it down to £59.99 from £89.99. Amazon

Save 33%

£59.99 View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus deal The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus has dropped from £179.99 down to £119.99 in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale for a total £60 saving. Amazon

Save 33%

£119.99 View Deal

For those in the market for an Alexa-powered smart speaker this Prime Day, Amazon has also slashed prices across its Ring and Echo bundles.

Some standout deals include £104.99 off the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5, taking the cost down from £164.98 to £59.99 for the pair. The retailer has also dropped the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot to just £35.99, for a £63.99 saving on the usually £99.98 bundle.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Free Echo Show 5 deal Get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 bundle for just £59.99 now in this early Prime Day deal. That’s £104.99 off the usually £164.98 bundle. Amazon

Save 64%

£59.99 View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Free Echo Dot deal Amazon has reduced the price of its Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot bundle from £99.98 to £35.99 for Prime Day. That’s £63.99 off the Ring/Echo bundle. Amazon

Save 64%

£35.99 View Deal

The above are all early Prime Day deals, meaning they’re only going to stick around until 23:59 on July 13th, or until stocks last.

Of course, to take advantage of these discounts, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Luckily, Amazon offers a 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, allowing you to access all of the above deals, along with Premium Delivery and Prime Video at no cost for a limited time.

Head to Amazon now to save up to 33% on Ring doorbells and cameras or up to 64% across Ring and Echo bundles in the early Prime Day sale.