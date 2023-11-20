The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

The Google Pixel Fold finally allowed Android purists into the fold, so to speak, but the price has been a major turn off until now.

Enter Currys with a Black Friday deal that knocks £300 off the asking price. You can get a Pixel fold for £1,449, compared with the regular asking price of £1,749.

That certainly lowers the entry level considerably for the handset which arrived this summer, and makes it more of a competitor with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 handset, for instance.

The phone features an instant update to Android 14, which arrived this autumn, and it’s available in both black and white colours. There’s 256GB of storage on board.

The Pixel Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and offers a hefty battery life of 4,800mAh. There internal OLED touchsreen stretches to a tablet-sized 7.6-inches, while the exterior panel is 5.8-inches.

You’ll also benefit from Pixel-quality cameras on a foldable display, thanks to the Pixel Fold’s triple-pronged main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Our reviewer called them “some of the best foldable cameras around”, while calling the Pixel software unmatched. He also loved how thin the device appears to be when folded.

He did remark that the pricing was enough to put off all but the most hardcore Google fans, but this Black Friday deal certainly helps on that front.

The Trusted Reviews verdict was that you should buy if “you want a foldable with great cameras: Google’s Pixel Fold design and hinge mechanism may not be the best around, but it delivers a versatile shooting experience.”

