The Pixel Fold finally has the discount it always needed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel Fold finally allowed Android purists into the fold, so to speak, but the price has been a major turn off until now.

Enter Currys with a Black Friday deal that knocks £300 off the asking price. You can get a Pixel fold for £1,449, compared with the regular asking price of £1,749.

Google Pixel Fold £300 off for Black Friday

The Pixel Fold is down to £1,449 from £1,749. That brings the price down to somewhere approaching respectability. Well done, Currys, for doing what Google should have.

That certainly lowers the entry level considerably for the handset which arrived this summer, and makes it more of a competitor with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 handset, for instance.

The phone features an instant update to Android 14, which arrived this autumn, and it’s available in both black and white colours. There’s 256GB of storage on board.

The Pixel Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and offers a hefty battery life of 4,800mAh. There internal OLED touchsreen stretches to a tablet-sized 7.6-inches, while the exterior panel is 5.8-inches.

You’ll also benefit from Pixel-quality cameras on a foldable display, thanks to the Pixel Fold’s triple-pronged main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Our reviewer called them “some of the best foldable cameras around”, while calling the Pixel software unmatched. He also loved how thin the device appears to be when folded.

He did remark that the pricing was enough to put off all but the most hardcore Google fans, but this Black Friday deal certainly helps on that front.

The Trusted Reviews verdict was that you should buy if “you want a foldable with great cameras: Google’s Pixel Fold design and hinge mechanism may not be the best around, but it delivers a versatile shooting experience.”

To sweeten the pot, Currys is offering loads of great perks with tech on Black Friday including cup to three months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ on the house. In terms of Apple TV+, you’ll get up to five months of free streaming.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

