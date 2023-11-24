Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Fitbit Charge 6 races to below $100 in Black Friday stunner

The Fitbit Charge 6 is hot off the production line and it’s already a whopping $60 off for Black Friday.

In the United States, Amazon is selling the Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95, which is $60 off the asking price. Considering Google launched it for $159.95 back in September this is a fantastic saving. It even includes a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, also. It’s still a Fitbit branded device, the Google elements shine through making it a little more like a Pixel Watch experience within a fitness tracker.

Amazon US has the brand new Fitbit Charge 6 for 38% off on Black Friday. You can snap it up for $99.95 right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was $159.95
  • Now $99.95
That includes apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet on board for the first time, for example. There’s also the most accurate heart rate data ever gleaned from a Fitbit tracker thanks to the same algorithm that manages it on a Pixel Watch.

Google says it’s 60% more accurate during vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing. That means more precise info on calorie burns and active minutes in your zones.

It’s also great for connecting to popular exercise apps (NordicTrack, Peloton, Tonal, etc.) and there are 20 new workout modes.

It’s got built-in GPS and access to over 100 million songs from YouTube Music, which can be synced to the device, so you can leave your phone at home. Google Wallet means you can easily pay for your post-run smoothie respectively and Maps will give you turn-by-turn directions.

So, if you love the idea of smartwatch functionality within a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 fits the bill more than any device in the company’s storied history. The Black Friday offer is among the best we’ve seen in the US for Black Friday season.

