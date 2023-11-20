Blueair’s brilliant Blue Max air purifier gets a stunning Back Friday price cut

The Blueair Blue Max 3250 is your ticket to cleaner air in your living space and a great way to promote wellbeing heading into 2024. This high performance air purifier is 20% off for Black Friday.

The Amazon-exclusive Blueair Blue Max 3250 product is 20% off for the Black Friday sales, bringing the price down to just £119 from the usual £149 asking price. The offer is in place through December 5.

Save big on pure air with Blueair’s Black Friday special The brilliant Blueair Blue Max 3250 home air purifier is a wonderful investment in the health of your household and it’s 30% off on Black Friday. Amazon

Was £149

Now £119 View Deal

This larger model, from the UK’s most-awarded air purifier brand, boasts Blueair’s unique HEPASilent technology, which promises 83% faster cleansing of the air with 50% less noise vs previous generation models.

Users will also benefit from a 45% more clean air faster than air purifiers using standard HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters.

The Blueair Blue Max 3250 puts its HEPASilent technology to great use, launching a three-pronged, 360-degree attack to purify the air in your room. The end-result is the filtering of 99.97% of harmful tiny airborne particles, down to 0.1 microns in size.

Firstly, there’s a fabric pre-filter that catches the larger particles from the air. The next layer of defence is an activated carbon filter that’ll capture and trap light household smells from pets cooking and smoking.

Finally, the main filter will get rid of those pesky airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mould, bacteria, and viruses.

The Blue Max 3250 does its work quickly and eagerly. In a room up to 48 square metres, you’ll purify the living space in just half an our. Stick it on high for 12 and a half minutes and you’ll have clean air throughout a 20m2 room.

As well as helping to eradicate odours, it won’t kick up a stink in the noise department either. Blueair calls the Blue Max 3250 “whisper quiet” and it barely registers at just 18db. There’s little chance of it disturbing your sleep while helping to purify the air in the master bedroom.

This Blue Max 3250 model includes the added bonus of an air quality LED indicator. A blue light means “excellent”, while green is “good”. If you see that red light, it’s time to put the Blue Max 3250 to work.

There are on-device touch controls with three fan speed settings, as well as an auto mode, and night mode. There’s a child lock too. With concern about ever increasing energy bills, the Blueair Blue Max 3250 surprisingly uses less energy than a lightbulb, with consumption as low as 2.5w on the low fan speed setting.

While most of the air purifiers we see are bowling shoe-ugly, the Blueair Blue models look more like high-end speakers. The pre-filters are machine washable and will last 6-9 months before requiring a replacement.

If you’re looking for a smaller model for a second bedroom or home office, the Blue Pure 511 is a great option for rooms up to 38 square metres in size. It’s also on sale for Black Friday. You can save £10 between now and December 5.

This article has been published in partnership with Blueair. You can read about our partnership policies here.