Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier deal kicks-off your 2024 health goals

If you’re looking for health-centric savings during the Black Friday sales season, this Blueair compact indoor air purifier will ensure you feel better without breaking a sweat – or the bank!

Amazon is selling the Blueair Blue Pure 511 for just £89. That’s a 10% saving, which is available between now and December 5.

Save £10 on the compact Blueair Blue Pure 511 air purifier The compact but powerful Blue Pure 511 is on sale for Black Friday. You can save £10 on this awesome air purifier right now. Amazon

Was £99

Now £89 View Deal

The Pure Blue 511 is the most compact air filter offered by Blueair to feature the HEPASilent technology. It’s affordable and highly effective, it works quickly, and is energy efficient.

The dual filtration HEPASilent technology developed by Blueair, is a breakthrough that pledges to deliver 45% more clean air faster, all while using 67% less energy and creating 67% less noise than a standard HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filter.

These advances still enable 99.97% of airborne particles, all the way down to 0.1 micron² in size, to be captured by the Pure Blue 511. That includes viruses and bacteria, alongside larger particles like dust, pollen, and smoke. It’ll take care of mould allergen and capture household odours from pets and cooking too.

Purer, and cleaner smelling air in the room where you sleep for just £89 sounds like a great investment to us.

This compact model is designed for smaller rooms, up to 38 square metres in size – like bedrooms, nurseries, or home offices – and, despite the size, this model does its work quickly. In a room around 16 square meters in size, the air will be purified in as little as 12 and a half minutes. For 38m2 rooms, the Blue Pure 511 takes care of business in just half an hour.

The Blue Pure 511 also runs incredibly quietly in the pursuit of its noble duties – as low as 24 decibels with the fan on low speed – so it won’t keep you awake at night while still keeping the air you breathe pure. Operation couldn’t be simpler as there’s single button control to enable night, everyday, and boost modes.

If you’re concerned adding another appliance due to spiralling energy bills (as many of us are heading into the winter), the Blueair Blue Pure 511 uses less energy than a lightbulb during regular use, and the rapid performance means use can be sparing, while yielding great results, if necessary.

The compact (340mm x 200mm) and attractive cylindrical design bucks the trend of bulky, eyesore air purifiers. Indeed, it looks more like a high-end speaker than an air purifier, and the pre-filters are machine washable too. When in use for 24 hours a day, these replaceable filters last for six months and an indicator light will inform you when its time.

An air purifier is a fantastic investment in your overall health and wellbeing, and with simple operation, an unobtrusive design, and incredibly powerful performance, there’s no better way to begin your 2024 health goals early.

For larger rooms, check out the Blueair Blue Max 3250, which offers the same technological advancements and eye-pleasing design but can purify the air across a 48 square metre room. The Blue Max 3250 is £30 off for Black Friday.

This article has been published in partnership with Blueair. You can read about our partnership policies here.