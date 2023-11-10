Black Friday: Fitbit Charge 6 just fell below $100

Hang on a minute? Wasn’t the Fitbit Charge 6 announced, like, six weeks ago? So why is it already down to under $100? This year’s Black Friday event is already shaping up to be madder than ever.

In the United States, Best Buy is selling the new Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99.95. That’s a full $60 saving on the $159.95 the Google-owned company was asking for as recently as the end of September.

Fitbit Charge 6 drops to under $100 already Black Friday sees a $60 discount on the brand new Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker.

RRP: $159.95

Now: $99.95 View Deal

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a pretty significant advancement over its predecessor, also. While it still says Fitbit on the box, the Google elements are really beginning to shine through. Indeed, in many ways, it’s much more like a Pixel Watch.

There’s apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet on board for the first time, for example. There’s also the most accurate heart rate data ever gleaned from a Fitbit tracker thanks to the same algorithm that manages it on a Pixel Watch.

Google reckons it’s 60% more accurate during vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing. That means more precise info on calorie burns and active minutes in your zones.

It’s also great for connecting to popular exercise apps (NordicTrack, Peloton, Tonal, etc.) and there are 20 new workout modes.

It’s got built-in GPS and access to over 100 million songs from YouTube Music, which can be synced to the device, so you can leave your phone at home. Google Wallet means you can easily pay for your post-run smoothie respectively and Maps will give you turn-by-turn directions.

So, if you love the idea of smartwatch functionality within a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 fits the bill more than any device in the company’s storied history. We don’t expect this one to last until Black Friday, so get your Fitbit on for under $100 today.