Best Buy just made the Galaxy S23 FE a budget handset

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only just arrived on the scene, but the Fan Edition version of the popular S23 is already available for $200 off.

Best Buy is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $399.99, which is down from the $599.99 asking price. You can buy the phone unlocked too, so no need to activate the phone on a particular network as part of the proposition.

Galaxy S23 FE sinks to $399.99 for Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only just arrived on the scene, but it’s already $200 off for Black Friday. Best Buy has the goods. Best Buy

Save $200

Now $399.99 View Deal

This price cut makes the phone cheaper than phones like the Pixel 7a and other mid-range classics, despite the S23 FE being a cut above the rest spec-wise.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 2200 chip, which is of the Galaxy S22 generation, but it still packs plenty of power for every day use. Here’s a summary of the key differences between the S23 SE and S23.

There’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 6.1-inch SE model. The resolution is 1080 x 2340 and you’ll benefit from that all-important 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.

There’s also a larger battery than the standard edition too, with a 4,500mAh cell powering matters. There’s an optical fingerprint sensor, which isn’t quite as good as the Galaxy S23‘s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but should still be a good performer.

You’ll be getting the Android 14 update soon enough, with further years of updates guaranteed. We’re yet to review the S23 FE yet, but previous editions of the Fan Edition have always been good performers. You’re getting great cameras, great software and a reliable design and build from one of the best in the business.

It’s still early doors, but this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet on a phone that’s been out a matter of weeks.