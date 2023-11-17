Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Buy just made the Galaxy S23 FE a budget handset

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only just arrived on the scene, but the Fan Edition version of the popular S23 is already available for $200 off.

Best Buy is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for just $399.99, which is down from the $599.99 asking price. You can buy the phone unlocked too, so no need to activate the phone on a particular network as part of the proposition.

Galaxy S23 FE sinks to $399.99 for Black Friday

Galaxy S23 FE sinks to $399.99 for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has only just arrived on the scene, but it’s already $200 off for Black Friday. Best Buy has the goods.

  • Best Buy
  • Save $200
  • Now $399.99
View Deal

This price cut makes the phone cheaper than phones like the Pixel 7a and other mid-range classics, despite the S23 FE being a cut above the rest spec-wise.

The phone is powered by the Exynos 2200 chip, which is of the Galaxy S22 generation, but it still packs plenty of power for every day use. Here’s a summary of the key differences between the S23 SE and S23.

There’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 6.1-inch SE model. The resolution is 1080 x 2340 and you’ll benefit from that all-important 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance.

There’s also a larger battery than the standard edition too, with a 4,500mAh cell powering matters. There’s an optical fingerprint sensor, which isn’t quite as good as the Galaxy S23‘s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but should still be a good performer.

You’ll be getting the Android 14 update soon enough, with further years of updates guaranteed. We’re yet to review the S23 FE yet, but previous editions of the Fan Edition have always been good performers. You’re getting great cameras, great software and a reliable design and build from one of the best in the business.

It’s still early doors, but this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet on a phone that’s been out a matter of weeks.

You might like…

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Best Samsung phone 2023: The top Galaxy handsets tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best mid-range smartphones: 7 excellent options tested and reviewed

Best mid-range smartphones: 7 excellent options tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.