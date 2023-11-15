Best Buy has the Black Friday AirPods deal you’ve been waiting for

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are sure to be a hot ticket item on Black Friday, but don’t sleep on Best Buy’s offer on a certified refurbished pair.

Best Buy is selling refurbished AirPods Pro 2 for just £169.99. That’s $80 off the recommended asking price of $249.99 and is likely to be well below any offer you’ll see during the season on a brand new pair.

AirPods Pro 2 just $169.99 at Best Buy This Geek Squad refurbished pair of AirPods Pro 2 brings the price down from $249.99 to $169.99. Head on over to Best Buy to snap up the early Black Friday deal Best Buy

New: $249.99

Refurbished: $169.99 View Deal

The AirPods Pro include the wireless charging case, three sets of ear tips, as well as a 90 day warranty for parts and labour. The AirPods Pro 2 are Geek Squad Certified refurbished.

The purchase includes 3 months of Apple TV+ for new and qualified returning subscribers, four months of Apple Fitness+ for new subscribers and up to 3 months of free Apple Music for new or returning subscribers.

This AirPods Pro 2 model has the Lightning charging port, rather than the recently updated case which features a USB-C port.

We’re massive fans of the AirPods Pro 2, which arrived in 2022. They offer excellent active noise cancellation, rich and warm sound, and a speaker in the charging case that helps with Find My integration, as well as a lanyard loop for safe keeping.

One of the key perks is the easy multi-device switching for those with lots of Apple devices. There’s also Spatial Audio support for great positional separation of the channels.

Our reviewer recommended you should buy if you want excellent ANC. He wrote: “The ANC here is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes. Considering the size of the buds, it’s impressive how much noise can be cut out and how smartly it adapts to the environment.”

The best Black Friday deals are still unfolding, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews throughout the season of sales.