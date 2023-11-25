Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more
We’ve made it through Black Friday, with so many deals hitting the online retailer stores. But, they’re keeping on coming and we’ve got the best laptop deals coming in live right here.
You’re here looking for a deal but you, of course, want an actual deal. We’ve all seen those offers where the product was a cheaper price not long before rising right before the discount comes on Black Friday. Well, we check the price history so that doesn’t happen with those deals, showing you true savings.
Deals have already dropped on, even, the latest MacBook Pro M3 as well as a bumper deal on the original M1. There’s also a stunning gaming offer on some Razer Blade laptops too.
Black Friday 2023 is now here and the offers have begun but we may well see some more. On Black Friday 2022, we saw strong offers across the MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 and Razer Blade 15. There were strong budget deals on laptops from Lenovo, Honor and more too.
We’re beyond the big day now but this page will continue to be updated live with the latest and greatest laptop deals as we move towards Cyber Monday. We’ve got a few extra deals below but, for the very best, take a look at the live blog towards the bottom of this page.
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – Was £1,649, Now £1,349
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED – Was £2,099, Now £1,899
- Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED – Was £999, Now £799
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus – Was £1,199, Now £999
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i 14 – Was £649, Now £499
- Asus Vivobook Go 15 – Was £599.99, Now £449.99
- Asus Vivobook 15 OLED – Was £749, Now £599
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go – Was £299, Now £182.14
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro – Was £2,099, Now £1,949.97
- 13-inch MacBook Air M2 – Was £1,399, Now £1,249.97
- 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 – Was £1,298, Now £899.97
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
- Lenovo Legion S7 – Was £1,510.66, Now £899.99
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live
Live Blog
We've tried and tested the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 and think it's an excellent pick for students, especially with this impressive discount. The Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £649, down £450 at Currys for Black Friday.
The new MacBook Pro M3 has already received a discount on Amazon, down from £1,699 to just £1,549.97. That's a solid £150 saving.
You can save a whopping £238 on a refurbished M2 Air right now, available from Currys Clearance over on Ebay. Use code BUYBETTER20 to grab the extra savings.
Grab the highly-rated MacBook Air (M1) on Amazon now for just £799, slashed from its original price by a solid £50.
The Razer Blade Pro 17 is a high-end gaming laptop that usually costs nearly £3000 since it packs luxurious specs such as an RTX 3070 GPU, Intel Core i7 processor and 360Hz Full HD screen. Amazon has now given the laptop a remarkable 41% discount to make it more affordable than ever before.
The Lenovo LOQ 15i is now just £999.99 at Box, down from £1,299.99. An impressive £300 off for a strong mid-tier gaming laptop.
Snag the highly-rated Asus TUF Gaming A15 for just £929.07 on Amazon. That's a massive saving of £270 off. Experience superior gaming with this powerful machine.
The Asus ZenBook Flip 15 OLED has seen a colossal £500 price cut. As a result, you can purchase the convertible laptop for just £1199.99 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
As its name implies, the laptop features a 2-in-1 design, as well as a 2.8K OLED screen. Performance looks impressive too, with an Intel i7-12700H processor and Intel Arc graphics.