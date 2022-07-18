Best dishwashers 2022: Clean dishes and cutlery automatically

Top of the list of boring jobs has to be washing dishes manually. Fortunately, dishwashers exist to make life easier, cleaning better than we can do by hand and even using less water than we would normally do.

Trying to get the right model to suit your needs can be tricky, but that’s where we’re here to help. We’ve reviewed dishwashers from all of the big brands, and have put them through a series of difficult tests to work out which ones are the best and which ones you should avoid.

Here, we’ve just got the best ones. We’ve reviewed dishwashers at all different price points, taking that into account: you can expect more expensive models to have more options, be easier to load and use fewer resources; cheaper machines will have their limitations to some degree, although they should still clean brilliantly.

We focus our reviews on the ability to clean a variety of stains from a fully loaded washing machine, ranging from regular stains, such as wine, to tough dried-on egg. We also take into consideration how easy a machine is to load, and whether it can take difficult items, such as wine glasses with long stems.

From all of this, we can give you a list of the current top dishwashers.

How we test Learn more about how we test dishwashers Every dishwasher is plumbed and run in first before we begin our testing. We fill each dishwasher with a typical domestic load of pots and plates, including wine glasses and plastics. We test the standard, main wash cycle and the Eco cycle on all machines, measuring the amount of water used, power used, time to completion and the noise during the fill and washing stages.



Samsung DW60R7040FS The best overall dishwasher Trusted Score Pros Decent amount of room

Low running costs

Excellent cleaning performance Cons Can’t see timer with door shut

Fiddly to fit in taller wine glasses Built to be easy to use, the full-size Samsung DW60R7040FS has an automatic programme that will use temperatures of between 45C and 65C based on the level of soiling that it detects. That’s a very clever bit of technology, as while energy use will vary with this mode, the right level of water heat will be selected to get dishes clean. Does it work? Yes, it does. Using Auto mode, the dishwasher cleaner our wine glasses, ketchup stain, a dirty mug and even got the majority of our tough microwaved egg out of a glass bowl. For the latter, we did have to rinse the bowl manually, but this is our toughest stain to deal with. For the toughest of messes, we re There are 13 place settings on this model. While the top shelf is pretty standard with two height positions, the bottom shelf is more flexible, with fold-down tines for larger items, and a decent-sized cutlery holder. It did take a bit of reorganisation to get our full test load in place, but this model takes a surprising amount of items. It’s also one of the most efficient dishwashers that we’ve tested, working out to around 15p per cycle. For set-and-forget convenience, and great looks, this is a top full-size dishwasher. Full review: Samsung DW60R7040FS Reviewer: David Ludlow

Whirlpool WIO 3O33 DEL Best integrated dishwasher Trusted Score Pros Excellent cleaning results

Brilliant PowerClean feature

Super-frugal with water and electricity

Good selection of programmes

Effective 1-hour wash & dry

Very quiet Cons Powerclean heavier on electricity

Cutlery tray not removable

No interior light Whirpool has pulled off a corker in the integrated 14-place WIO 3033 DEL, with astounding energy efficiency, outstanding racking space and unrivalled cleaning. One of our favourite features is Whirlpool’s PowerClean, a turbo-boosting programme to really power-blast those particularly mucky dishes. It’s one of the quietest machines on the market too – even when it’s not tucked away behind a furniture door. This model has 6th Sense technology, which senses how dirty each load is and adjusts water consumption and wash duration accordingly. The result is amazing cleaning. Eco 50 did well for most stains, although the tough egg test did leave behind some mess; PowerClean blasted the bowl clean. Low running costs of around 15p per cycle and amazingly flexible interior space finish the bill. If you’re looking for a built-in dishwasher for under £650, this is the only machine you need consider. Full review: Whirlpool WIO 3O33 DEL review Reviewer: Richard and Jackie Stevenson

Indesit DSFO3T224ZUK The best slimline dishwasher Trusted Score Pros Great cleaning results

Surprisingly spacious

Simple to use

Quiet in use Cons Drying not quite perfect

Not speedy on Eco programmes

Pricier than 60cm versions If you’re after a simple and effective slimline dishwasher, the Indesit DSFO3T224ZUK gets most things right. With excellent wash results, even in our difficult egg test, this slimline model has cleaning results up there with full-sized models. A few water marks remained on our dishes at the end of the cleaning cycle, so you might need a handy tea towel to clean up the last few drips for a perfect finish. An ‘extra dry’ option would have been nice to avoid this. We can’t complain about the running costs, either, as this model is super cheap to run. Loading the dishwasher is easy, with the racks sliding in and out neatly. The top rack is height adjustable and can even be removed to let you clean extra tall items. Controls are just as simple with a Push & Go feature where you press and hold the button and a wash starts immediately: to be honest, it’s a bit of a gimmick. Drying performance could be better, but the overall performance on offer here makes this slimline dishwasher a winner. Full review: Indesit DSF03T224ZUK review Reviewer: Richard and Jackie Stevenson

Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos The best high-end integrated dishwasher Trusted Score Pros Cleans brilliantly

Flexible space inside

Auto programme and auto detergent dosing Cons Expensive Super flexible and powerful, the Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos is the ultimate integrated dishwasher. Open the door and there are three shelves in this model: the two regular ones and a cutlery rack at the top. Normally, this would mean less space below, but the rack is exceptionally well designed, and the left-hand-side can slide open. Doing this, we could fit our long-stemmed wine glasses in. When there are smaller items below, the cutlery rack is huge and will take enough items for a full-on feast. Using the two baskets, there’s space inside this dishwasher for a huge 14 place settings. It took some loading to get this model full to the brim for testing. The AutoDos part of the name tells you that this is one of Miele’s dishwashers that takes Power Disk detergent. These cost £9.99 each and last for at least 20 washes, with the dishwasher automatically dosing the correct amount of detergent. Used with the Auto option, the dishwasher will select the right amount of detergent and the best wash settings. There are a huge number of other programmes to pick from if you want manual control. There’s also a smart app, which lets you set the wash programme. That’s not hugely useful, but it does send notifications when a wash cycle has finished, which is more useful. Cleaning quality is nothing short of excellent. Even our tough microwaved egg came off the bowl, bar the tiniest trace amounts. If we’d have rinsed the bowl first, it would have come out clean. Running costs come in at around 12p per cycle, which is very low. Sure, this is an expensive dish washer, but the quality makes it worth it. Full review: Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos review Reviewer: David Ludlow

Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK The best budget dishwasher Trusted Score Pros Cleans brilliantly

Flexible internal space

Good range of programmes Cons Easy to get items caught on shelf edges If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a dishwasher but still want good results, the Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK could well be for you. While it may be cheap, this freestanding full-size model is very flexible, with a large cutlery rack at the top, and two good-size baskets underneath. We managed to fully load the dishwasher, including our long-stemmed wine glasses without any complications. The only thing to watch out for is that the top basket is open at the back, and our mugs would slip off and get caught around the exposed wire shelf: loading more carefully solved that problem. On Eco mode, the dishwasher managed to clean everything brilliantly, down to the microwaved scrambled egg in a glass bowl. Sure, there were some bits of mess left behind, but we’ve seen more expensive models do much worse. Move up from the Auto setting, and the results are even better. The downside is that this model is a little more expensive to run than the competition, coming in at around 16p per cycle. However, cheaper-to-run machines tend to cost more, and it would take along time to pay back the difference. What it lacks in fancy features, the Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK makes up for in quality and a low purchase price, making this our top-choice budget dishwasher. Full review: Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK review Reviewer: David Ludlow

FAQs What size dishwasher do I need?

There are a few varieties of dishwashers. The most common are freestanding dishwashers that are 60cm wide, though there are also slimline dishwashers that are just 45cm wide that are good for small flats. Integrated dishwashers come in similar sizes, but are designed to blend in with your kitchen cabinetry. There are also compact dishwashers that sit on the tabletop like a microwave, which are useful if you don’t have space for anything bigger. How many place settings should I get? Dishwasher capacity is measured by place setting – a single place setting consists of ten items of various sizes. A 60cm freestanding dishwasher typically takes 11 to 15 place settings. Slimline dishwashers typically hold 8 to 10 place settings and compact dishwashers around 8 to 10 place settings. Do I need adjustable racks? Another consideration is plate size. Not all dishwashers can take the largest plates, but some have adjustable racks to accommodate plates as big as 31.5cm in diameter. Check the maximum size a machine can take against your largest plates before buying. Do I need fold-down prongs? This is a great feature to have. Fold down prongs make it much easier to load large pots and pans when you don’t have any plates to clean. Cheaper machines tend not to have them, but if you can afford one that does, then you won’t regret it. What’s a cutlery tray for? Another useful feature is a dishwasher with a cutlery tray. This is dedicated tray at the top of the machine that means you have more space for pots and plates in the main part of the machine.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Energy consumption standard clean Water consumption standard clean Energy consumption eco clean Water consumption eco clean Sound (normal) Samsung DW60R7040FS 1.195 kWh 12.4 litres 0.651 kWh 8.8 litres 56.4 dB Indesit DSFO3T224ZUK 1.19 kWh 8.1 litres 0.81 kWh 6.5 litres 2 dB Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos 0.307 kWh 9.3 litres 0.406 kWh 11.2 litres 42.9 dB Indesit DFO 3T133 F UK 0.961 kWh 11.4 litres 0.812 kWh 11.7 litres 45.9 dB Whirlpool WIO 3O33 DEL 0.8 kWh 9 litres – – 44 dB ›