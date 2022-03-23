 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to install a dishwasher

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

If you’ve just created space for one or your old one has packed in, in this guide I’ll show you how to install a dishwasher properly. It’s a pretty easy job to do, and you don’t need any special tools or knowledge.

For this guide, I’m showing you how to install a freestanding dishwasher. If you have an integrated model, the steps are similar. However, you’ll have to fit the door yourself to match those of your kitchen cupboards. That can be a slightly trickier job and you may need professional help.

If you want to disconnect a dishwasher, instead, then just follow these instructions in reverse. I’ll assume that you’ve done that before installing the new ones.

What we used

These steps will work with any regular dishwasher: full size or slimline. You shouldn’t need any tools beyond, maybe, a screwdriver. You will need dishwasher salt and rinse aid.

The short version

  • Connect the water
  • Connect the waste water hose
  • Connect the power
  • Push the dishwasher into place
  • Turn on the water supply
  • Commission your dishwasher

  1. Step
    1

    Connect the water

    First, you need to connect the cold water hose. Unlike washing machines, dishwashers typically come with an integrated hose. This will most likely need to be fed through a hole in your kitchen cupboards and connected to the cold water supply under your kitchen sink.

    Look for a blue tap and a screw connector. Screw the dishwasher’s hose into this. It needs to be quite tight but use your fingers only: the rubber washer inside prevents leaks.How to install a dishwasher water hose

  2. Step
    2

    Connect the waste water hose

    Dishwashers use a wastewater hose that’s similar to the ones provided with washing machines. Again, this will be a captive hose. Feed this through to underneath your sink. It needs to be pushed onto the hose connector underneath.

    Some dishwashers use a push-fit, in which case push hard until the hose grips securely. If your hose has a metal collar for added security, you can tighten this with a cross-head screwdriver until it is tight.How to install a dishwasher waste

  3. Step
    3

    Connect the power

    Next, you need to plug your dishwasher into a power socket. Again, you may need to feed the power cable through to where the plug socket is: they’re often in the cupboard underneath the kitchen sink. Turn on the power. Slide your dishwasher into position by pushing it back until it sits in the gap that you’ve either created or the old dishwasher was in. Make sure that it’s flush with the front of the cupboards and that the door can open properly.Dishwasher power cable

  4. Step
    4

    Turn on the water supply

    Now, you’re ready to turn on the water. Turn the blue tap until it’s in-line with the water pipe. You should hear the rush of water as the hose is filled. Check that there are no leaks from the connection. If there are, turn off the water and tighten the hose before turning the water back on.How to install a dishwasher tap on

  5. Step
    5

    Commission your dishwasher

    Now, you need to commission your dishwasher. You’ll need your machine’s manual to get the steps right, but you’ll need to do three things. First, you need to fill the salt dispenser with water, and then add salt until it can take no more (for future fillings, you don’t need to add water). You’ll need to set the water hardness for your area (most dishwashers come with water test strips, but you can find this information from your water supplier). Close up picture of holders in trays of a Bosch Perfect Dry dishwasher

  6. Step
    6

    Add rinse aid

    Finally, you need to fill up with rinse aid and set the right level: if your find that dishes aren’t drying properly or are coming out with water spots on them, increase the rinse aid setting to a higher level.A picture of a lever on side of a tray in a Bosch Perfect Dry dishwasher

Troubleshooting

What’s the difference between integrated dishwashers and freestanding?

Integrated models have blank doors that need to be fitted with a kitchen door that matches your cupboard.

Where do I find my water hardness?

You can use a test strip or you can find this information on your water supplier’s website.

You might like…

How to use a dishwasher

How to use a dishwasher

Rachel Ogden 3 years ago
How to load a dishwasher

How to load a dishwasher

Rachel Ogden 3 years ago
Best dishwashers: Clean dishes and cutlery automatically

Best dishwashers: Clean dishes and cutlery automatically

David Ludlow 4 years ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.