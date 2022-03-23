If you’ve just created space for one or your old one has packed in, in this guide I’ll show you how to install a dishwasher properly. It’s a pretty easy job to do, and you don’t need any special tools or knowledge.

For this guide, I’m showing you how to install a freestanding dishwasher. If you have an integrated model, the steps are similar. However, you’ll have to fit the door yourself to match those of your kitchen cupboards. That can be a slightly trickier job and you may need professional help.

If you want to disconnect a dishwasher, instead, then just follow these instructions in reverse. I’ll assume that you’ve done that before installing the new ones.

What we used

These steps will work with any regular dishwasher: full size or slimline. You shouldn’t need any tools beyond, maybe, a screwdriver. You will need dishwasher salt and rinse aid.

The short version

Connect the water

Connect the waste water hose

Connect the power

Push the dishwasher into place

Turn on the water supply

Commission your dishwasher