We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Samsung DW60R7040FS Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Super-low running costs combined with an excellent Auto mode that picks the right settings for you make the Samsung DW60R7040FS one of the best full-sized dishwashers you can buy. It would be nice to see the timer on the outside, so you know how long is left on a cycle, but this can be forgiven because of the quality of the cleaning.

Pros

  • Decent amount of room
  • Low running costs
  • Excellent cleaning performance

Cons

  • Can’t see timer with door shut
  • Fiddly to fit in taller wine glasses

Availability

  • UKRRP: £599.99
  • USARRP: $
  • EuropeRRP: €
  • CanadaRRP: CA$
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$

With its automatic programme, the Samsung DW60R7040FS is built to offer the best results for the type of soiling, while saving the maximum amount of money. I have to say that it works for the most part, delivering low running costs and excellent cleaning.

  • Room for 13 place settings
  • Easily adjustable top rack
  • Can be hard to fit in taller wine glasses

Available in silver or white, the Samsung DW60R7040FS is a freestanding full-sized dishwasher. In my opinion it’s exceptionally attractive, particularly in the silver colour of the model on review here.

Grab the door and pull it gently open to reveal the main control panel. Once the machine is on, you can set the type of wash you want. In most cases, you can opt for the Auto setting, which uses temperatures between 45ºC and 65ºC depending on the level of soiling.

Samsung DW60R7040FS controls

There are dedicated modes for Eco, Quiet, Intense (65ºC), Glass, Rapid (60 minutes) and rinse. You also get the option to turn off the top rack for half loads, to delay the wash, and to turn on the high-temperature sterilization programme, which is useful for baby products.

When you select a programme, the LED screen displays how long it will take for the wash cycle to complete. This is handy, although with the door shut there’s no indicator to show you how long is left, which is a shame.

Samsung DW60R7040FS timer

Indicators light up when the machine is out of salt or rinse aid – make sure you’ve set your water hardness correctly (you can get this information from your water supplier), so that both are used in the correct quantities.

Salt is added into the compartment at the bottom of the dishwasher using the provided funnel, while rinse aid is added into the flip-up compartment in the door.

Samsung DW60R7040FS salt

Inside, there are two racks, with enough space for 13 place settings. The bottom rack is very flexible, with fold-down tines at the rear making it easier to place larger objects, such as casserole dishes.

Samsung DW60R7040FS open

There’s a standard cutlery holder that clips over the front tines, too. This proved easy to load in my tests.

Samsung DW60R7040FS cutlery

The top rack is adjustable using the handles on the side to lift it or lower it, depending on what needs to go in. It’s very easy to do; you don’t have to remove the rack to change height, which is nice. Samsung does warn that you should only make adjustments while the rack is empty, however.

Samsung DW60R7040FS rack mover

On the top rack there’s space for smaller plates, as well as glassware and mugs. On the left-hand side is an additional cutlery tray, which has cutouts for wine glasses. However, I found that in the top position my wine glasses caught on the door, and had to be readjusted. They fit better with the rack on the lower position, but dinner plates were then getting in the way of the top spray arm.

Samsung DW60R7040FS wine glasses loaded

Overall, there’s nothing particularly special about the internal space, but it’s flexible enough and, as you can see, I managed to get a lot inside without overloading or overstacking any items.

Samsung DW60R7040FS loaded
  • Low running costs
  • Auto mode is good enough for most cases
  • Can clean even the dirtiest dishes

To test dishwashers, I fully load them and then insert some special items to see how well the dishwasher tackles them. First, I started out with a wine glass with red wine dried into the bottom. This was easily removed using the Auto programme.

Wine test Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare

Next, I had a plate with dried-on ketchup, placed in the middle of a section of plates. Again, Auto mode made sure that this came out spotless.

Ketchup test Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare

I then added a coffee cup, which had the remains of dried-on coffee at the bottom. Running on Auto mode, the Samsung DW60R7040FS managed to get all of the mess off, leaving me with a nice clean mug from which I could drink.

Coffee test Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare

The first of two tougher tests included a bowl with dried-on Weetabix placed into the bottom rack. Again, Auto mode tackled the mess easily, leaving behind a perfectly clean bowl.

Cereal test Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare

Then, for the real test: microwaved scrambled egg in a glass bowl. Here, Auto wasn’t quite up to the task, leaving behind remnants of the egg. This is the toughest test, and I’ve seen dishwashers perform much worse.

Egg test Dirty hob (left) vs Clean hob (right) – move slider to compare

Upping to the 65ºC programme was sufficient to do the job – the bowl was very clean, with just the odd spec left behind. If I’d have rinsed beforehand, the bowl would have been clean; as it stands, a quick clean in the sink would do the job.

Samsung DW60R7040FS clean bowl 65C

That’s impressive performance overall, particularly when you consider the efficiency of Auto mode. Cleaning items in this mode used just 8.8 litres of water and 0.651kWh of energy. Upping to the 65ºC mode ups water usage to 12.4 litres, but power jumps to 1.195kWh. Impressively, in terms of noise I measured the dishwasher at just 56.4dB.

Where you can, then, the Auto mode is your friend – but you do have a more powerful option for tougher dishes when you need it.

Overall, the Samsung DW60R7040FS should cost around 15p per cycle to run, which works out at 0.01p per place setting. Over a year, expect to pay around £39 to run this machine, based on the average number of 254 cycles per UK household per year.

A gorgeous-looking dishwasher offering plenty of flexible space inside, the Samsung DW60R7040FS offers low running costs and cleans well on its Auto cycle for most jobs. If you need a smaller or built-in model, check out my guide to the best dishwashers for alternatives.

Should you buy it?

If you’re after some of the lowest running costs and a great Auto mode that takes the hassle out of using your dishwasher, the Samsung DW60R7040FS is for you.

It’s easy to use but for greater flexibility, you may want a dishwasher that has a top cutlery rack rather than the lift-out unit provided here.

Verdict

Super-low running costs combined with an excellent Auto mode that picks the right settings for you make the Samsung DW60R7040FS one of the best full-sized dishwashers you can buy. It would be nice to see the timer on the outside, so you know how long is left on a cycle, but this can be forgiven because of the quality of the cleaning.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

Trusted Reviews Test Data

Energy consumption standard clean
Water consumption standard clean
Energy consumption eco clean
Water consumption eco clean
Sound (normal)
Samsung DW60R7040FS
1.195 kWh
12.4 litres
0.651 kWh
8.8 litres
56.4 Db

Specifications

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of Place settings
Number of Racks
Height adjustable top rack?
Annual water consumption
Annual electricity consumption
Samsung DW60R7040FS
£599.99
Samsung
845 x 598 x 600 mm
51 kg
12/05/2021
Samsung DW60R7040FS
13
2
Yes
2515 litres
213 kWh

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.