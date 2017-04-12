Coming late 2017 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

2017 is set to be one of the greatest years ever for racing simulators.

We have the return of a legend in the form of GT Sport, Codemasters continued its return to form with Dirt 4 and its annual F1 entry, and Turn 10 will undoubtedly be bringing an incredible visual spectacle to Project Scorpio with Forza Motorsport 7. And now, Slightly Mad Studios brings us Project Cars 2 which, from what we've seen driving around a couple of its tracks, has an incredibly strong chance to be top of the podium when this year is over.

Pre-order Project Cars 2 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

After the wildly successful crowdfunding project of its predecessor, the first thing that struck me about Project Cars 2 is it immediately feels big-budget, thanks in large part to its simply breathtaking graphics. This is probably the best-looking racing game I’ve ever played.

Related: PS4 Pro vs PS4

Jumping into a Honda IndyCar around the Long Beach circuit, no stone has been left unturned, and the track is awash with gorgeous detail. The sun shines brightly across the tarmac, the gravel picks up the light and shade across every inch. My driver’s gloves look photorealistic, with the rubber and cotton incredibly recreated. It’s simply amazing how good this game looks. Reflections also pass beautifully over the nose of this stunning vehicle as I drive at impossible speeds into the first corner. Too fast, in fact, as I miss the first corner completely and land straight into the tyre wall.

Anybody who's played the original Project Cars knows it's a very hard game, and the sequel follows suit. You can turn driving assists on like any other sim, but this is not a game that will hold your hand. As I drive around this incredibly challenging Long Beach track, full of sharp 90-degree turns and hairpins, there are so many points where a mistake can be made, and of course you’ll pay the full price for these errors.

With no assists on and no racing line it takes a little while for me to learn the track, but thanks to Slightly Mad’s impeccable attention to detail in everything it does, I can feel everything across the track in the handling. Every bump of the road is translated clearly to the player – I can feel every time the car is getting out of hand, where I’m sending too much power to the tyres out of a corner and the torque is about to send it into a tailspin. It’s brilliant how well this game treads the line between maintaining control and completely losing it.

Related: Best PC Games

What’s great about this level of detail is it makes every single lap different, and shows the level of dedication and focus needed to be a good driver. I had five minutes to drive as many laps as possible, hoping to get faster each time. My outlap involved missing two turnings and driving into the tyre walls, so not the best of starts, but after getting to grips with the car and learning the track, I started to feel quicker.

After setting an initial 1:28 lap, I knew I could be faster. I followed my previous race line, broke a little earlier so I could exit corners quicker and attack the next one with greater speed. What’s cool is the game gives you real-time counters of how much faster or slower you are in each sector at the top of the screen, showing exactly where time is gained or lost to help you learn. The next lap was a 1:18, I felt fast, and only had one minute left, so this final lap needed to be my best.

However, as with all good sim racers, whenever you try to be too fast is when they punish you most. After breaking too late into the second hairpin turn, I tried to overcompensate by turning whilst breaking, which sent the nose of the car almost facing back where I came from. I managed to save it, but this left me two seconds behind the previous lap. Then in the next corner I accelerated too soon in a desperate attempt to make up time and completely spun out. I failed, but even with just me, the car and a lap timer the game was absolutely exhilarating.

So in a time trial on tarmac in a lightning-fast car, the game felt amazing. Now, I decided to try my hand at the new entry to the franchise: rallycross.

Related: Xbox Scorpio vs PS4 Pro

I recently fell in love with the sport after checking it out with Dirt 4, so was already familiar with its rules and the flow of racing. What I wasn’t prepared for, however, was Project Cars 2’s unbelievable feel of a car driving across rough terrain.

As the cars transition from tarmac to dirt, it immediately feels like a wrestling match to keep going the right way. Every bump feels violent, and it’s a real struggle to balance carrying enough speed across the track to keep up the pace but not go too fast to end up completely off course.

At times how crazy it felt on the dirt seemed a little too over the top. I would hope that the suspension of these cars designed for rallycross would mean that the driver didn’t have the snot beaten out of them for half of the circuit.

However, Project Cars 2 does perfectly nail drifting and weight transfer. Across the tight turns of the Daytona circuit I was able to throw my car around corners almost at a right-angle, but easily catch it just before losing control and maintain speed. It felt infinitely satisfying, like something out of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games

I also got to try Project Cars in VR using the Oculus Rift, and once again Slightly Mad has done an excellent job. I couldn’t believe how comfortable it was driving in VR, feeling absolutely no motion sickness even when I spun the car or crashed at high speed. (I did this more times than I care to admit, but in fairness I was driving with manual transmission.) It also manages to still look gorgeous even in VR, albeit not as detailed as on a TV.

First Impressions

Project Cars 2 is an absolutely gorgeous game. The detail paid to its visuals translates to the handling of its cars, too, and it’s clear that Slightly Mad has poured passion into every car and on every track.

Having seen how good it looks on PC, I really hope that the game can offer similar levels of visual performance on the likes of PS4 Pro and Xbox Scorpio.

Pre-order Project Cars 2 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

While this is certainly not a game for the casual enthusiast, if you’re a passionate race fan, then you’ll most certainly want to pay very close attention to Project Cars 2.