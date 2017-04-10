Latest Nintendo Direct to show off more from Splatoon 2 and ARMS

Nintendo has announced that their next Nintendo Direct video presentation will feature more details on ARMS and Splatoon 2.

Nintendo will be going live at 11pm BST on Wednesday night and will focus on 3DS games as well as the newly-released Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo may have found the killer app for the Nintendo Switch in the amazing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but the company and early adopters-alike will be keen to bolster a relatively thin launch line-up.

Fans of Punch-Out!! from the NES days and Wii Sports boxing will undoubtedly be looking forward to ARMS. Due out this Spring, Nintendo’s latest motion-control brawler appears to have developed significantly as it takes advantage of the flexibility of the Joy-Con controllers.

Third person shooter players will be keen to once again paint the town various colours in the sequel to surprise hit Splatoon. What was a promising game was held back by the relatively small audience with a Wii U. To have better success, Splatoon 2 will need to replicate the innovative gameplay of the original, but still make the most of the unique qualities of the Wii U.

Where games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be resold as ‘definitive editions’ with revamped modes and all the DLC bundled in, the latest Splatoon is a completely new entry to the series.

In 3DS news, the latest Nintendo Direct might show more details on upcoming titles such as Ever Oasis, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, and Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop.

What are you hoping to see from the latest Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments.