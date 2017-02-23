Still no sign of the HTC 11, but there’s good news for One M9 owners

HTC says UK owners of its popular One M9 smartphone are beginning to receive the Android 7.0 update.

Weeks after the update arrived on handsets in mainland Europe, the British variant of the 2015 phone is being boosted to the latest major version of Android.

The word came from HTCs’ Graham Wheeler who broke the news on Twitter.

Since Nougat came out back in August 2016 it has been boosted to 7.1.1, which Pixel users are currently enjoying, so M9 owners are still a little bit behind the curve.

Today’s announcement follows the Android 7.0 update for the HTC 10 earlier this year.

The rollout for the company’s flagship devices from the last two years comes as HTC continues to delay an announcement about a new addition.

Although the company unveiled the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play in January, it has been coy about the possibility of continuing the lineage of its flagship range.

During the January launch it intimated there’d be no HTC 11 this year, but recent leaks have suggested it may arrive sooner, packing the Snapdragon 835 processor.

The company has said it will be exiting from the budget handset market, as it seeks to focus on high-end devices with wider profit margins.

Are you holding out for a HTC 11 announcement? Will you go elsewhere or stay patient with HTC? Share your thoughts below.