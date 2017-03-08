Samsung Galaxy S8 teased in surprising new colour option

The Samsung Galaxy S8 could ship in a surprising new colour, at least according to a recent leak.

Tipster and journalist Roland Quandt has claimed that Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – will be available in black and silver paint jobs, as well as a new “Violet” hue. He also says that the Galaxy S8 will cost €799, while the bigger Galaxy S8+ will be priced at €899.

He made the claims in a post to Twitter, but declined to reveal his source:

Most of the information in the tweet isn’t that surprising, but it’s interesting that Samsung wants to debut a purple smartphone. As smartphone hardware innovation starts to level out, manufacturers are trying desperately to win consumers over in terms of software features and handset cosmetics.

Shades of violet (Via Wikipedia)

We’ve definitely seen phone manufacturers making a concerted effort to shake-up phone colour in recent times however. Apple rocked the boat with its popular ‘Jet Black’ colour option for the iPhone 7 last year, while Google used 2016’s Pixel smartphone to introduce a two-tone paintjob. Then just last month, the Huawei P10 launched in an incredible array of colour options – eight in total.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 at a dedicated launch event in New York on March 29. It’s not clear when the phone will actually go on sale, but most rumours point to a mid-April release. The main change we’re expecting to see from the phone is a high screen-to-body ratio thanks to the alleged removal of the Home button.

Related: iPhone 7S

Watch: LG G6 Hands-on

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.