Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 might not get its 'killer feature' after all

The Galaxy Note 8's 'killer feature' has been widely tipped as an in-display fingerprint scanner, but a new report contradicts the bulk of the rumours we've been hearing in recent weeks.

That's the latest according to South Korean news site Naver, which cites an anonymous Samsung exec as saying an integrated fingerprint scanner was being left out of the Galaxy Note 8 due to "various technical limitations."

The mystery brass reportedly told the site: “We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security."

We've known that Samsung has been working on in-display fingerprint scanning tech for some time now – indeed, many were surprised the feature didn't appear on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

When those devices launched with a rear fingerprint scanner positioned awkwardly close to the camera, it was thought the omission was down to Sammy's OEM partners being behind schedule, leaving us to assume the feature would land later in the year with the Note 8.

Various leaked images and schematics have since appeared to point to the presence of an in-display scanner, but things appear to be up in the air once more.

Most of the recent Galaxy Note 8 rumours should be treated with an ample amount of scepticism, of course, and we're unlikely to know for sure until the device launches later in the year.

Based on past experience, that should happen in August or September 2017 – either at a standalone Samsung Unpacked event, or the South Korean firm could make a return to the annual IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin.

Check out the video below for more features we want to see on the Galaxy Note 8.

Will you wait for the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.