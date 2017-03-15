As the launch of the Galaxy S8 approaches, we seem to be hearing more about the iPhone 8, with new reports and rumours seemingly emerging by the day.

This week we learned from IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam that the iPhone 8 could come with the same flat screen design as the current iPhone 7.

Specifically, Lam said: "We anticipate Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design.”

But now, a new report has contradicted the analyst's claims.

Nikkei Asian Review is reporting the iPhone 8 will indeed come with a curved OLED screen, citing a "source familiar with the design."

However, the source goes on to claim the curves on the edges of the phone will be "gentler than screens in Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge."

It's all down to difficulties in making covers for curved-edge screens, according to the report, which says the iPhone 8's curved edges will also not offer any extra features, as with the S7 Edge and its app-pinning and contacts functionality.

The source also says the viewable area of the screen on the upcoming iPhone will be 5.2 inches, and despite the edges being less pronounced than on Samsung handsets, the new design makes the Apple handset look "sleeker".

It seems there's still a chance we'll be getting a curved-edge iPhone later this year, then, but at this point it's very difficult to say for sure.

Finally, Nikkei says the glass backs for the iPhone 8 will be provided by China's Biel Crystal and Lens Technology while that company and Hon Hai Precision Industry are said to be jointly supplying the front glass covers.

Apple is said to be readying three iPhone models for release this year, with only one of them being a full overhaul, alongside two iterative updates, thought to be the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

As usual, you should apply caution when hearing about these reports. There's no way to verify the claims, and the status of the iPhone 8 is still very much unclear at this point.

Let us know what you think Apple is prepping in the comments.