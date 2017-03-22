Samsung, Apple and Google have another competitor in the mobile payments space after LG confirmed its long awaited mPay service, dubbed LG Pay.

LG Pay, which was first trademarked back in November 2015, will be offered to South Korean LG G6 owners from June, according to a Reuters report.

Global users will have to wait, however – and it could be a long one.

Additionally, the service is limited to the LG G6 and will not be offered on any other LG handsets as yet. Sorry, LG G5 owners!

There’s little that immediately differentiates LG’s mobile payment solution, as the service simply allowing customers to make purchases using the phone’s NFC chip.

The reason it took a while for LG Pay to come to fruition is apparently that LG was waiting to sign deals with South Korea’s largest credit card suppliers. It's also what will likely delay its international launch.

We're unclear on whether LG has plan in place for international rollout, but we've reached out to its UK representatives. Until then, it's a case of watch this space.

LG Pay will be in direct competition with Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Apple Pay, all of which have a head start on the newcomer.

Would you bother ditching Android Pay for LG Pay if you could? Let us know in the comments below.